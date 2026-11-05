Hanford whistleblower lawsuit alleges time card fraud, other issues were buried

The vitrification plant at the Hanford nuclear site in Eastern Washington. The Low Activity Waste Facility is operating now to treat radioactive waste and is the largest completed building. Bechtel National

Bechtel National, which is building the vitrification plant at the Hanford nuclear site, has been sued by a former employee claiming whistleblower retaliation and wrongful discharge.

Hayley Phillips, the former coordinator of the employee concerns program for the Waste Treatment Completion Co. (WTCC), said she was fired in retaliation after she discussed employee complaints. Complaints included issues such as alleged time card fraud that were not reported to the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General, according to the lawsuit.

Alleged time card fraud has been a problem at Hanford in the past, leading to multi-million dollar settlements with previous contractors at the site.

WTCC is a subsidiary of Bechtel National at the Hanford vitrification plant and is co-owned by Bechtel subcontractor Amentum. WTCC, Bechtel and Amentum are named as defendants in the Eastern Washington District U.S. Court lawsuit.

“Bechtel does not tolerate retaliation and is committed to fostering a workplace where employees feel safe raising concerns,” said Staci West, Bechtel spokesperson.

Defendants have not yet filed a response to allegations in the lawsuit, and Bechtel said it does not comment on individual or legal matters.

Phillips served as the coordinator of employee concerns for WTCC starting in October 2022 and her work included doing intake interviews for workers with employee concerns, assisting with investigations and training to become an employee concerns investigator.

The lawsuit said she brought information to her supervisor related to concerns or potential concerns regarding fraud, waste, abuse of authority, gross mismanagement, violations of federal law and Department of Energy orders, and threats to safety.

She was fired at the start of November 2023 over defendants’ claims that she breached confidentiality and misled investigators, according to the lawsuit.

The reasons given for her dismissal were a pretext, the lawsuit alleged. She was investigated by a manager whose conduct and bias she had reported to management two days before the investigation began, according to the lawsuit.

Worker alleging time card fraud fired

The purpose of employee concerns programs at the Hanford nuclear site is to encourage employees of DOE contractors to report unsafe, illegal, fraudulent or wasteful practices and protect them from retaliation.

Hanford, adjacent to Richland in Eastern Washington, was used from World War II through the Cold War to produce nearly two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. Now the federal government is spending more than $3 billion a year on environmental cleanup of the 580-square-mile site, with most work done by employees of DOE contractors and subcontractors.

Environmental cleanup is underway at the Hanford nuclear site in Eastern Washington. Courtesy Department of Energy

DOE contractors are required to report substantiated findings of waste, fraud and abuse to the DOE Office of Inspector General.

But the lawsuit says that the WTCC employee concerns program investigated and substantiated multiple instances of time card fraud that were not reported to the Office of the Inspector General.

In one case that involved 800 hours of alleged time card fraud reported by an Amentum maintenance employee, upper management fired the employee and deliberately stalled the case, according to the lawsuit.

The worker had claimed that Amentum management was manipulating numbers to fraudulently increase the amount of maintenance work completed.

When Phillips discussed with a senior manager an increase in time card fraud cases and the time required to investigate them, he said the WTCC “cannot have any more” of the cases and gave Phillips the impression he wanted the processing of the cases to stop, the lawsuit said.

He told her that workers who discovered potential time card fraud should report it to him or the legal team, which Phillips took as an effort to divert fraud concerns from the employee concerns program.

In addition, an attorney for WTCC told managers and human resource workers not to inform the employee concerns program manager of potential fraud cases, but to provide the information to the legal department, according to the lawsuit.

In another instance, a complaint that an employee was being stalked by a coworker was substantiated by vitrification plant security, but action on a recommendation that the alleged stalker be fired was delayed for six weeks, according to the lawsuit.

WTCC program closed

Senior management did not support the WTCC employee concerns program, impeding its cases and making statements to undermine its substantiated concerns, the lawsuit said. The employees of the programs were bullied and pressured by senior management not to investigate certain concerns and recommendations were not implemented, the lawsuit said.

Within three months of Phillips’ termination, the WTCC employee concerns program was dissolved and absorbed into the Waste Treatment Plant, or vitrification plant, employee concerns program.

The Hanford nuclear site Waste Treatment Plant, or vitrification plant. Courtesy Bechtel National

Phillips had heard rumors of that coming change before she was fired and had told managers she was concerned that would chill reporting by WTCC employees.

The lawsuit said that Phillips was not provided any specific evidence regarding allegations that led to her firing. It alleges that because of unlawful schemes and a conflict of interest she reported to management, she was put under investigation, subjected to a hostile work environment and fired.

Phillips is seeking back pay with the potential for double the pay she lost; damages for emotional distress and loss of reputation; punitive damages; job search and other expenses; reinstatement to her former or an equivalent position; a declaration that defendants retaliated against her; and interest.

She is represented by whistleblower attorney Stephani Ayers, who is listed as the deputy director of litigation for the Government Accountability Project.