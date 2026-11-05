Southridge looks to extend championship season against University in 3A playoffs

Southridge Suns sophomore linebacker and running back Toa Haertling (0) carries the ball during the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A championship game against Kennewick on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, Wash. Haertling has recorded 57 tackles this season and recovered a critical fourth-quarter fumble that helped the Suns rally for a 21-16 victory and their first conference football title since 2008. Southridge faces University High School of Spokane on Friday, Nov. 6, with a berth in the Class 3A state tournament at stake. Scott Hunt/Special to the Herald

The Southridge Suns have already ended an 18-year conference championship drought. Now they’re fighting for something that matters just as much to their players: another week together.

Fresh off their first Mid-Columbia Conference football title since 2008, the Suns (8-1) face the University Titans (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. The winner advances to the Class 3A state tournament.

Southridge secured its conference championship with a dramatic 21-16 victory over Kennewick on Oct. 29, finishing undefeated in MCC play at 7-0.

But coach Matt Johnson knows that Friday brings a different challenge.

Southridge head football coach Matt Johnson directs his team from the sideline during the Suns’ game against Kennewick on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, Wash. Johnson, in his fifth season as head coach, led Southridge to its first Mid-Columbia Conference football championship since 2008. Scott Hunt/Special to the Herald

“They’re a physical team,” Johnson said of University. “They got some confidence. They got some playmakers all over the field, to be honest with you.”

University coach Joe Ireland described his team as resilient, with a balanced offense and a defense capable of making important plays when games are on the line.

“I think our team has shown a tremendous amount of resiliency and fortitude this season to improve to 7-2 and earn our league’s #2 seed,” Ireland said.

For Southridge, the challenge is maintaining the approach that carried the Suns through their championship season while preparing for an unfamiliar opponent.

Speed, technique and preparation

Southridge may not have the biggest players on the field, but Johnson believes the Suns have developed an approach that allows them to compete against physically larger opponents.

“You know, I think we’re kind of overmatched every game we play,” Johnson said. “We don’t have to have the biggest linemen that are going to pass protect. You know, we can use technique and scheme.”

Defensively, Johnson said, Southridge relies on speed and effort to overcome those differences.

Senior linebacker Jacob Korotkov agrees.

“Every team we’ve played, we’ve never been bigger than,” Korotkov said. “Our main difference maker in the game is our team speed.”

University presents another test. Its roster includes several linemen weighing more than 265 pounds, and Johnson expects the Titans to be difficult to move up front.

Southridge’s preparation has focused on recognizing University’s offensive tendencies, maintaining defensive assignments and avoiding mistakes that could extend drives.

Korotkov said the linebackers are concentrating on stopping the run, while sophomore linebacker Toa Haertling has spent time studying film and preparing for University’s outside running plays.

On offense, Southridge must also account for a defensive front that senior running back Tayton Jackman expects to put considerable pressure near the line of scrimmage.

“They have a five man down front, you know, so they’re going to have a lot of people in the box,” Jackman said.

Johnson expects the opening possessions to be especially important as the coaching staff identifies University’s defensive alignments and makes adjustments.

A rushing attack built on trust

Southridge has established a powerful ground game behind Jackman and Korotkov.

Through nine games, Jackman has rushed for 1,219 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Korotkov has added 908 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to statistics provided by Johnson.

Together, the seniors have accounted for 2,127 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Southridge Suns quarterback Austin Hazenberg (10) hands the ball off to senior running back Tayton Jackman (2) during the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A championship game against Kennewick on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, Wash. Jackman has rushed for 1,219 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, helping lead the Suns to an 8-1 record and their first conference championship since 2008. Southridge faces University High School of Spokane on Friday, Nov. 6, with a berth in the Class 3A state tournament at stake. Scott Hunt/Special to the Herald

Quarterback Austin Hazenberg has completed 43 of 62 passes for 460 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Stockton Parrish has 27 receptions for 374 yards and six touchdowns.

Johnson said the Suns’ Wing-T offense allows several players to contribute and gives Southridge opportunities to attack through both the running and passing games.

“We have 4 or 5 running backs that can come in and take over a game,” Johnson said. “They don’t care who gets the credit.”

Hazenberg said he trusts his teammates to execute regardless of the play call.

“Obviously I want to throw the ball, but I know that I’m going to execute when we do call it,” Hazenberg said.

That confidence extends to Parrish, whom Hazenberg considers a strong option in one-on-one matchups against opposing defensive backs.

The quarterback said Southridge doesn’t need to abandon its identity to succeed in the postseason.

“I think we just stick with what we’ve been doing,” Hazenberg said.

Lessons from Kennewick

The Suns’ ability to respond under pressure was tested in their conference championship game.

Trailing Kennewick late in the fourth quarter, Southridge needed a defensive stop to keep its title hopes alive.

Haertling recovered a fumble after Korotkov helped disrupt a Kennewick running play. On the Suns’ next offensive snap, Jackman broke free for an 88-yard touchdown run that helped secure the 21-16 victory.

Jackman credited his offensive line for creating the opening.

“I just got the ball, was looking at the hole and like, as soon as I cut it, like, got wide open and just perfect blocking,” he said.

Korotkov recalled the pressure building as Kennewick moved the ball late in the game. During a timeout, Johnson challenged the defense to respond.

Southridge head football coach Matt Johnson rallies his players during a fourth-quarter timeout against Kennewick on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, Wash. Junior wide receiver Stockton Parrish (3), center, listens as Johnson addresses the team during a critical stretch of the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A championship game. Southridge rallied to defeat Kennewick 21-16, securing its first conference football title since 2008. Scott Hunt/Special to the Herald

“He was telling us, someone needs to make a play,” Korotkov said.

Southridge athletic director Rick Wells believes that ability to respond has defined the Suns throughout the season.

“I think what makes this team special this year is that when things don’t go well in a game, we don’t blink,” Wells said. “We are an incredibly resilient and patient team and we play very physical football.”

Johnson attributes much of that resilience to a team culture built around being relentless, regardless of the score or circumstances.

The coach said the Suns intend to maintain their familiar practice routines this week, allowing players to compete without overthinking their responsibilities.

One more week together

For Southridge’s seniors, Friday’s game carries an urgency that goes beyond the scoreboard.

Jackman understands the consequences of a single-elimination playoff game.

“We’re zero zero right now,” Jackman said. “If we lose this game, our season is over. So it means everything to just keep advancing and keep advancing and keep being able to play with my team.”

Southridge head football coach Matt Johnson, center in white, and his assistant coaches address the Suns following their 21-16 victory over Kennewick in the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A championship game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, Wash. The victory secured Southridge’s first conference football championship since 2008. Johnson said advancing in the playoffs means another week of practicing and competing together for a team whose seniors are approaching the end of their high school football careers. Scott Hunt/Special to the Herald

For Hazenberg, a first-year starting quarterback who says he doesn’t expect to play college football, the opportunity is especially personal.

He remembers watching high school players when he was younger and imagining what it would be like to compete on that stage.

Now, after helping lead Southridge to a conference championship, he wants to see how far the Suns can go.

“And so this really is it for me,” Hazenberg said.

Johnson sees another reason to keep winning.

“I think the coolest thing for us, and we’ve talked about as a staff and as a team, is like, it means we get one more week out here to practice together because it’s pretty special,” Johnson said.

Southridge Suns varsity football captains, from left, Paz Barraza (55), Jacob Korotkov (7), Tayton Jackman (2) and Chase Ferguson (8), meet Kennewick Lions captains at midfield for the coin toss before the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A championship game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, Wash. Southridge defeated Kennewick 21-16 to claim its first conference title since 2008. The Suns will face the University Titans of Spokane at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Lampson Stadium, with a berth in the Class 3A state tournament on the line. Scott Hunt/Special to the Herald

The coach knows that regardless of how the season ends, this particular group of players will never compete together in quite the same way again.

After the Kennewick victory, Johnson encouraged his players to make the experience last as long as possible.

For Southridge, Friday offers the chance to do exactly that.

Scott Hunt is a local photojournalist and writer who contributes regularly to the Tri-City Herald.