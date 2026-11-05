Chiawana Riverhawks softball win another state championship

The Chiawana slowpitch softball team. Amy Cazier, Special to the Herald

The slowpitch softball state title trophy for Class 4A has seemed to find its way back to Chiawana High School.

The Chiawana Riverhawks softball team defeated Ferris 13-6 in the championship game on Oct. 24 to win another Class 4A state title at Kiwanis Fields in Yakima.

Junior infielder Kinsley Jones — easily the top player in the tournament — broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when she hit a 3-run home run.

Jones would finish with three hits, 5 RBIs, and a triple and home run.

Camden Vargas, Samantha Jahns and Emma Lewis each added three hits.

But it was Jones who dominated over the two days.

She would finish the tournament by going 11 for 12 at the plate, driving in 14 runs.

“Kinsley is just a baller,” said Chiawana coach Aaron Cantu. “Every time she steps out of the batter’s box, she has the biggest smile on her face.”

Ironically, in any normally year, Jones would be busy at this time of year with the Riverhawks band.

“I play drums and percussion,” said Jones. “But I decided to switch to slowpitch softball. I love it. It’s fun. I love being in a game, just competing.”

Jones plays fastpitch softball in the spring for Chiawana, and year-round for the Washington Angels club.

Last spring at Chiawana, Jones was named first-team fastpitch softball all-Mid-Columbia Conference as a utility player.

The state title marked the fifth time in slowpitch softball’s short history in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association that Chiawana earned a championship.

The Riverhawks, under Brian Thomas, won 4A state championships in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Cantu took over as head coach when Thomas stepped down, and he led the Riverhawks to a second-place finish in 2025, when they lost 13-3 to Moses Lake.

This year, Cantu’s squad dominated the eight-team field.

On Friday, Chiawana beat Woodinville 30-4. Jones was 5-for-5 with two doubles, driving in six runs.

Vargas added two hits, including a triple, with 4 RBIs. Itzaire Galvez also had two hits, and she scored three times and had 3 RBIs.

On Saturday morning in the semifinals, the Riverhawks beat Skyview of Vancouver 17-3.

Jones went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles. She also scored three times and drove in three more runs.

Teammate Jaycee Tovar went 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles, scoring twice and driving in two more runs.

Chiawana finished with a 22-1 record.

“We always focus on defense,” said Cantu. “It’s crucial, so important. What I like about defense is you can make a mistake. But you can recover on the next play.”

Chiawana seniors include outfielder Aleeah Andersen, infielder Itzaire Galvez, outfielder Elia Kinlock, outfielder Camdyn Pruneda, outfielder Marivell Soto, infielder Alexandra Terrazas, and pitcher/infielder Lakin Wilson.

Juniors on the squad include infielder Leah Andros, outfielder Samantha Jahns, infielder Kinsley Jones, infielder Breanna Lemmons, outfielder Emma Lewis, outfielder Addison Potts, infielder/pitcher Kayla Rodabaugh, and outfielder Aubrey Sisemore.

Other Riverhawks on the team include sophomore infielder Jaycee Tovar; and freshmen Ava Baker (infielder), Mylah Bell (utility), Devon Jones (infielder) and Camdyn Vargas (outfielder).

Cantu’s assistant coaches are Daniel Charron, Eli Garza, Landon Cantu and Josh Guajardo.

All-MCC softball

Chiawana of course dominated the all-conference team, as voted on by MCC coaches.

Leading the way was Jones, who shared Player of the Year honors with Walla Walla senior infielder Brooklyn White.

The Riverhawks’ Cantu was named Coach of the Year once again.

Joining Jones on the first team are five teammates: senior outfielder Aleeyah Andersen, junior infielder Leah Andros, junior outfielder Samantha Jahns, senior utility player Ellie Kinlock, and senior pitcher Lakin Wilson.

Sageview had four first teamers: junior outfielder Natalie Hernandez; sophomore utility player Braelyn Martinez; junior infielder Amalyah Ramirez; and junior pitcher Avigail Rojas.

Joining White on the first team from Walla Walla are sophomore outfielder Yaneli Gutierrez; and senior infielder Elyse Ocanez.

MCC soccer

Sam Nunez’s Chiawana team beat Lewis & Clark 1-0 in overtime Tuesday night to win the 4A District Championship game at ONE Stadium in Spokane.

Mercy Suarez found a loose ball in front of the net in the OT and put it in for the game’s only score.

Once again, the Riverhawks were strong on defense. In this district tournament alone, Chiawana has beaten Ferris 2-0 and Richland 1-0.

“We really pride ourselves on being a difficult team to score against,” said Nunez, “and I think that starts with our strikers and the way they press the front. Defending is a collective responsibility for us, not just something we ask of our backline.”

Chiawana has now earned a 4A state tournament berth.

But Nunez takes nothing for granted.

“This is my fourth year as head coach,” he said, “and one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned about postseason soccer is just how fine the margins are when you’re playing against the best teams in the state.”

Nunez says a team can dominate stretches of a game, create more chances than its opponent, and still find itself losing if it doesn’t capitalize on its opportunities.

“That’s just soccer,” he said. “In those types of games, chances are few and far between more often than not. So when you get them, you have to make them count.”

That’s what Chiawana did Tuesday night.

Richland was eliminated from the district tournament Tuesday, losing 2-1 to Mead.

Kennewick also was eliminated in the 3A district tournament, falling 2-1 Tuesday night to University.

The state tournament draw for all of girls soccer classifications will be held on Sunday.

Final MCC Regular-Season standings: 1, Chiawana (4A) 9-0; 2, Kamiakin (4A) 8-1; 3, Richland (4A) 7-2; 4, Walla Walla (3A) 5-4; 5, Hanford (4A) 4-5; and Kennewick (3A) 4-5; 7, Southridge (3A) 3-6; 8, Hermiston (3A) 2-7; and Sageview (3A) 2-7; 10, Pasco (4A) 1-8.

State cross country meet

The WIAA state championships are set for this coming Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Over 1,000 athletes will be competing in different races and classifications, beginning at 9 a.m. with the wheelchair race.

Every 30 minutes, another race begins until finally, at 3 p.m., the Class 4A boys race is run.

The Mid-Columbia will have 62 runners representing the region, and a few of them have legitimate shots of top 10 placings.

Perhaps the biggest local favorite is Leroy Lozano Mejia, a junior from Hermiston who has the fastest 5,000-meters time in the state.

Last Saturday at the Walla Walla Veterans Memorial Golf Course, in the District 6 boys race. He covered the 5K race in 14 minutes and 22.3 seconds.

He should be a favorite heading into the boys 3A race.

In the girls 4A final, Kamiakin sophomore Jaycee Jenkins and Richland sophomore Jett Hansen have legitimate shots of top-10 placings, if not higher.

Kamiakin sophomore Brit Seguin also has a good chance of placing in the top 10 in the boys’ 4A final.

Tri-Cities Prep junior Joshua Dresser is also a pre-race favorite in the 2B boys final.

Kamiakin head coach Morgan Schauble, center, gives her players instructions during a timeout as the Braves work to rally against Richland on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at Richland High School Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

Volleyball

Kamiakin went a perfect 9-0 in MCC play to win another regular-season championship last week.

It’s the sixth straight season Morgan Schauble’s Braves have been MCC champs.

This year’s team could be very special.

“These girls (now seniors) have played with each other since they were sophomores,” said Schauble. “Some of them have known each other since elementary school.”

Postseason started Tuesday night with the District 6 tournaments for both 4A and 3A, with the Greater Spokane League schools.

Kamiakin was the lone MCC team to win its first-round match in the 4A tournament, beating visiting Ferris 3-0.

Kamiakin will host Mead at 6 p.m. Thursday in a winner’s bracket semifinal.

Richland, Chiawana and Hanford all lost and head into the loser’s bracket.

The 4A district championship game will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the winner earning a state berth.

The second state berth is up for grabs in a match to be played on Thursday, Nov. 12.

In the 3A district tournament, Kristen Pearce’s Walla Walla squad beat University 3-0 in the first round.

The Blue Devils play host to Mt. Spokane at 1 p.m., Saturday, in a winner-to-state match.

Southridge, Kennewick and Hermiston lost their district openers and will play in the loser’s bracket.

There are three state 3A tournament berths available in this tournament.

Final MCC regular-season volleyball standings: 1, Kamiakin (4A) 9-0; 2, Walla Walla (3A) 7-2; 3, Richland (4A) 6-3; and Southridge (3A) 6-3; 5, Hermiston (3A) 5-4; 6, Chiawana (4A) 4-5; and Hanford (4A) 4-5; 8, Kennewick (3A) 3-6; 9, Sageview (3A) 1-8; 10, Pasco (4A) 0-10.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Herald.