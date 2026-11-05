📋 Trenton, TN Admin Jobs: Multiple Office Roles Hiring Now

Trenton’s got a few solid office jobs open right now, from tax season front desk work to a steady state role in public health. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block (franchise office)

H&R Block (franchise office) Location: Trenton, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting tax clients, answering phones, and matching people with the right tax pro. Good fit if you’re friendly, can juggle calls and appointments, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Health (Gibson County)

Location: Gibson County Community Health Center, Trenton, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31,284 – $39,096 per year

Front office role in a county health clinic doing patient registration, scheduling, payments, insurance checks, and medical records. Great if you have high school education, a couple years of customer service or clerical work, and want stable state benefits and steady hours.

(Also listed on Indeed here: Public Health Office Assistant – 11032026-82312)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.