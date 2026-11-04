🏭 Trenton, SC Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Trenton’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and they’re hiring for skilled, hands-on roles. If you like fixing things, leading teams, or working with tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems Location: Trenton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full production value stream at a major power equipment maker. You’ll drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement, coach a team, and help launch new products using lean tools and the Generac Manufacturing System.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Trenton, SC

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, 1st shift)

Not listed (appears to be full-time, 1st shift) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Day-shift role with a global logistics company, working with trailer components and parts. You’ll use hand and power tools, read work instructions, and help keep production moving in a clean, organized way.

Employer: Veracity Ventures Inc.

Veracity Ventures Inc. Location: Trenton, SC 29847

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role for someone strong in electrical, mechanical, and automation. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs, AC drives, motors, hydraulics, pneumatics, and conveyors, plus do instrumentation calibration and gearbox rebuilds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.