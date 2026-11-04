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🏭 Trenton, SC Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now
Trenton’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and they’re hiring for skilled, hands-on roles. If you like fixing things, leading teams, or working with tools, these are worth a look.
Value Stream Manager
- Employer: Generac Power Systems
- Location: Trenton, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a full production value stream at a major power equipment maker. You’ll drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement, coach a team, and help launch new products using lean tools and the Generac Manufacturing System.
Material Handler / Data Center - 1st Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics
- Location: Trenton, SC
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, 1st shift)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)
Day-shift role with a global logistics company, working with trailer components and parts. You’ll use hand and power tools, read work instructions, and help keep production moving in a clean, organized way.
Multi Craft Industrial Maintenance Service Technician
- Employer: Veracity Ventures Inc.
- Location: Trenton, SC 29847
- Type: Full-time, 100% onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on maintenance role for someone strong in electrical, mechanical, and automation. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs, AC drives, motors, hydraulics, pneumatics, and conveyors, plus do instrumentation calibration and gearbox rebuilds.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.