Trenton’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid manufacturing roles open right now.

Employer: Dematic

Dematic Location: Trenton, OH (supporting Cincinnati facility)

(supporting Cincinnati facility) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 pm – 7:00 am, Mon–Fri)

Pay: Estimated $30–$35/hour (base pay range from posting)

You’ll handle day-to-day troubleshooting and preventive maintenance on Dematic multi-shuttle, ASRS, and conveyor systems. This is a good fit if you have 2–3 years electro-mechanical experience, can work nights, and want career development, competitive pay, and global opportunities.

Employer: Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. Location: Trenton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on production role running equipment like extrusion presses, punch presses, deburr, CNC, and saws while checking parts for quality. Great if you have manufacturing experience, like staying busy on the line, and want to learn more about LEAN and 5S in a team setting.

Employer: Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. Location: Trenton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Very similar Manufacturing Tech role focused on producing and inspecting parts from welders, presses, mills, and other machines. You’ll pack parts, record production in Plex, and help keep the area safe and organized.

Employer: Shape Corp

Shape Corp Location: Trenton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Another posting for Shape’s Manufacturing Tech role, with more detail on requirements: HS diploma/GED, manufacturing experience required, 1–3 years machine operating/troubleshooting preferred, plus some knowledge of pneumatics, hydraulics, robotics, and electrical.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.