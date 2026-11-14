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🏭 Trenton, NJ Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Trenton’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already have shop-floor experience. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Trenton, NJ.
Warehouse Associate – Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
- Employer: Vital Records Control (VRC)
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about handling record-storage boxes: barcoding, refiling, pulling orders, and loading using a picker forklift and other equipment. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 40–50 lb boxes all day, and be open to overtime and working at heights.
Production Supervisor
- Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour
Lead the back-room production team at a busy thrift store—setting workflow, meeting production goals, and coaching staff. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, like a fast-paced environment, and can work weekends.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role not repeated.)
Warehouse Labeling Associate
- Employer: East Coast Lumpers LLC
- Location: Bordentown, NJ (near Trenton)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Piece rate $0.06 per sticker (example given equals about $24/hour; posting also lists $24.90–$29.99 per hour)
Apply stickers and labels to products in a warehouse setting, keeping a steady pace and high accuracy. You’ll be on your feet doing repetitive tasks, and need steel-toed boots and reliable attendance.
CNC Operator (Steel Manufacturing)
- Employer: V&S Schuler Engineering
- Location: Trenton, NJ 08638
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:00pm)
- Pay: From $26.00 per hour
Run CNC plasma cutters, drill lines, plate processors, and band saws in a steel shop, using overhead cranes and forklifts to move material. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more; requires 1+ year steel shop and 1+ year CNC operating experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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