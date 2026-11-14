Trenton’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already have shop-floor experience. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Trenton, NJ.

Employer: Vital Records Control (VRC)

Vital Records Control (VRC) Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about handling record-storage boxes: barcoding, refiling, pulling orders, and loading using a picker forklift and other equipment. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 40–50 lb boxes all day, and be open to overtime and working at heights.

Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour

Lead the back-room production team at a busy thrift store—setting workflow, meeting production goals, and coaching staff. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, like a fast-paced environment, and can work weekends.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role not repeated.)

Employer: East Coast Lumpers LLC

Location: Bordentown, NJ (near Trenton)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Piece rate $0.06 per sticker (example given equals about $24/hour; posting also lists $24.90–$29.99 per hour)

Apply stickers and labels to products in a warehouse setting, keeping a steady pace and high accuracy. You’ll be on your feet doing repetitive tasks, and need steel-toed boots and reliable attendance.

Employer: V&S Schuler Engineering

Location: Trenton, NJ 08638

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:00pm)

Pay: From $26.00 per hour

Run CNC plasma cutters, drill lines, plate processors, and band saws in a steel shop, using overhead cranes and forklifts to move material. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more; requires 1+ year steel shop and 1+ year CNC operating experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.