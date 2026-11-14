Trenton has some solid driving options right now, from seasonal delivery to higher‑earning CDL work. If you like being on the road, these are worth a quick look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile reimbursement

Stay active and work on your own with this seasonal role delivering packages in your own vehicle. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday with holidays, and you’ll get weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, and a foot in the door with a major carrier.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time (1099 contractor, Lease Purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul)

(percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul) Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply)

Lease‑purchase flatbed role with strong percentage pay, fuel surcharge, and weekend home time every week. Good fit if you have Class A CDL, OTR and flatbed experience, and want more control over your schedule and path to truck ownership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation jobs in Trenton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.