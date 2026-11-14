Trenton has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from local media to medical tech. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Trenton, NJ (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $30,000–$50,000; Total comp $50,000–$150,000 (uncapped)

Sell radio + digital marketing for a big local media group that owns 354 stations nationwide. Full-cycle, consultative sales with uncapped earning potential, 3 weeks PTO, 9 paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: EPI Networking

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line sales and customer service for rental properties: give tours, process applications, negotiate lease terms, and keep units filled. Great if you like real estate, fast-paced work, and don’t mind working Fridays and Saturdays, the busiest leasing days.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Territory includes Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission-based (no base listed)

Senior-level medical device sales role selling stroke-care products (stents, coils, catheters) and supporting doctors in the field. Designed for reps with 6+ years of experience, strong territory planning skills, and comfort with a commission-only structure plus bonuses and full health/retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.