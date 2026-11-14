📢 Make Your Library’s Social Media Easier for Everyone to Use

The New Jersey State Library shares simple, free steps any library can take to make social media posts more accessible for patrons with disabilities.

Key tips include:

Add alt text to every meaningful image (flyers, photos, logos) and repeat key info like dates and times in the caption.

to every meaningful image (flyers, photos, logos) and repeat key info like in the caption. Turn on captions for all videos and double‑check auto‑captions for spelling and accuracy.

and double‑check auto‑captions for spelling and accuracy. Use high‑contrast colors , large, simple fonts, and avoid putting text over busy photos.

, large, simple fonts, and avoid putting text over busy photos. Write short, clear captions in plain language and explain any acronyms.

in plain language and explain any acronyms. Use emojis sparingly, and never in place of important words.

Before you post, run through this checklist:

Alt text on images?

Accurate captions on videos?

Text and colors easy to read?

Caption clear and straightforward?

Emojis and special characters used thoughtfully?

All key info (like event date, time, registration) in the caption?

These steps help more people in your community learn about and participate in your library’s programs.