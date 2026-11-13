Trenton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking and healthcare. If you’ve got senior experience and want your next step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: Trenton, NJ (national role, salary is a national range)

(national role, salary is a national range) Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,100 – $186,560 (national average range)

Lead enterprise-wide employee listening programs, turn research into real action, and run end-to-end workforce experience initiatives. Ideal if you have 10+ years in qualitative research/employee insights, strong program management skills, and are comfortable using AI tools to scale operations.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Greater Princeton District (includes Trenton Chambersburg branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40.87 – $67.31/hour base pay range (plus potential incentives)

(plus potential incentives) Posting End Date: 13 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Run a retail banking branch as the sales and people leader, coaching a team, growing deposits and lending, and managing risk and operations. Good fit if you have 5+ years in banking/branch network and 2+ years of leadership, and can travel across the district during your initial training.

Employer: CVS Health (Aetna Commercial & Distinct Client Segments)

CVS Health (Aetna Commercial & Distinct Client Segments) Location: Trenton, NJ (remote/hybrid; Hartford, CT preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 (base, plus bonus and equity eligibility)

(base, plus bonus and equity eligibility) Application Window Anticipated Close: 12/01/2026

Own a large technology portfolio and lead program/project managers and Scrum Masters delivering strategic and regulatory initiatives. Best for leaders with 10+ years in program/portfolio management, $25M+ budget ownership, strong Agile credentials (SAFe, PMP, etc.), and experience in big, matrixed enterprises.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires for similar positions nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.