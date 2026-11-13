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👔 Trenton, NJ Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Trenton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking and healthcare. If you’ve got senior experience and want your next step up, these roles are worth a look.
Program Director, Workforce Experience
- Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)
- Location: Trenton, NJ (national role, salary is a national range)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,100 – $186,560 (national average range)
Lead enterprise-wide employee listening programs, turn research into real action, and run end-to-end workforce experience initiatives. Ideal if you have 10+ years in qualitative research/employee insights, strong program management skills, and are comfortable using AI tools to scale operations.
Branch Manager – Greater Princeton District
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Greater Princeton District (includes Trenton Chambersburg branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40.87 – $67.31/hour base pay range (plus potential incentives)
- Posting End Date: 13 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Run a retail banking branch as the sales and people leader, coaching a team, growing deposits and lending, and managing risk and operations. Good fit if you have 5+ years in banking/branch network and 2+ years of leadership, and can travel across the district during your initial training.
Lead Director, Agile Practice Management
- Employer: CVS Health (Aetna Commercial & Distinct Client Segments)
- Location: Trenton, NJ (remote/hybrid; Hartford, CT preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 (base, plus bonus and equity eligibility)
- Application Window Anticipated Close: 12/01/2026
Own a large technology portfolio and lead program/project managers and Scrum Masters delivering strategic and regulatory initiatives. Best for leaders with 10+ years in program/portfolio management, $25M+ budget ownership, strong Agile credentials (SAFe, PMP, etc.), and experience in big, matrixed enterprises.
If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires for similar positions nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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