🤝 Trenton Community & Social Services Jobs with Multiple Openings

Trenton has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where your people skills really matter.

Employer: The Children's Home Society of New Jersey

The Children's Home Society of New Jersey Location: Trenton, NJ (travel to Head Start centers around the city)

(travel to Head Start centers around the city) Salary: $41,041/year

Type: Full-time

This role supports Head Start families with home visits, goal-setting, and connecting them to health, education, and social services. Great fit if you’re bilingual, enjoy working with parents and kids, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Advancing Opportunities, Inc.

Advancing Opportunities, Inc. Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: $17.16/hour (Tuesdays), $18.16/hour (weekends)

Type: Part-time (Tues, Sat, Sun, 3 PM – 11 PM)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, community outings, and life skills. Paid training, steady hours, and very hands-on work where you see your impact every shift.

Employer: NJ Department of Environmental Protection

Location: 401 East State Street, Trenton, NJ

Salary: $19/hour

Type: Temporary internship (Feb 8 – June 11, 2027, 16–20 hrs/week, 1–4 PM)

(Feb 8 – June 11, 2027, 16–20 hrs/week, 1–4 PM) Eligibility: Trenton Central High School seniors only

Help connect underserved towns with NJDEP programs, support community events, and sit in on real government and public meetings. Nice way to earn money, build a resume, and explore environmental and community work while still in school.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.