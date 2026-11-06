🍽️ Trenton, NJ Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Trenton’s food and hospitality scene is steady and hiring, from community kitchens to senior living and café management. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Elior (Constellation Culinary Group)

Elior (Constellation Culinary Group) Location: Hamilton Township, NJ (near Trenton)

(near Trenton) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000/year

Lead daily café operations, manage staff, and keep service standards high in a busy dining and events setting. This role is great if you have 1–3 years of food service leadership, a Bachelor’s degree, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: Right at Home of Central New Jersey

Location: Senior communities in Mercer County area (Trenton region)

Senior communities in Type: Full-time (3 days/week in multiple communities)

Salary: Not listed

Provide hair care for seniors, working with both men’s and women’s hair and textured hair. You’ll travel between local senior communities, so this fits someone who is compassionate, mobile, and holds a valid New Jersey Cosmetology License.

Contact: Send your resume to maxhandw@gmail.com.

Employer: Trenton Area Soup Kitchen

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Support a community kitchen by running the dishwasher, keeping the dish area clean, handling trash and recycling, and helping kitchen staff as needed. This is a good fit if you can stand for long periods, lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.