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Mercer County
📢 Eagle Tavern restoration aims for spring 2027 reopening
8 days ago
📢 Historic Eagle Tavern set to reopen in 2027 as restaurant & bar
The Old Eagle Tavern on South Broad Street, directly across from CURE Insurance Arena, is being restored and will reopen as a restaurant, tavern, and community gathering spot.
Key details:
- The 1760s-era building is getting a major rehab, funded in part by a $3.5 million NJEDA grant, plus City and Mercer County investment.
- Work includes structural repairs, restoring historic windows and woodwork, adding accessibility upgrades, and installing a commercial kitchen and modern systems.
- Major structural work is done; interior and exterior restoration is ongoing.
- Construction is expected to be substantially complete in early 2027, with a targeted spring 2027 reopening, depending on final renovations and operator selection.
- Once ready, the City and County will seek proposals from qualified restaurant and hospitality operators to run the space.
The project is part of a broader push to grow a sports and entertainment district around the arena and support local businesses as the Trenton Iron Hawks hockey team arrives.
More Info: Historic Eagle Tavern to Reopen as Restaurant and ...
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