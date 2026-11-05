📢 Eagle Tavern restoration aims for spring 2027 reopening

📢 Historic Eagle Tavern set to reopen in 2027 as restaurant & bar

The Old Eagle Tavern on South Broad Street, directly across from CURE Insurance Arena, is being restored and will reopen as a restaurant, tavern, and community gathering spot.

Key details:

The 1760s-era building is getting a major rehab , funded in part by a $3.5 million NJEDA grant , plus City and Mercer County investment.

, funded in part by a , plus City and Mercer County investment. Work includes structural repairs , restoring historic windows and woodwork , adding accessibility upgrades , and installing a commercial kitchen and modern systems.

, restoring , adding , and installing a and modern systems. Major structural work is done ; interior and exterior restoration is ongoing.

; interior and exterior restoration is ongoing. Construction is expected to be substantially complete in early 2027 , with a targeted spring 2027 reopening , depending on final renovations and operator selection.

, with a , depending on final renovations and operator selection. Once ready, the City and County will seek proposals from qualified restaurant and hospitality operators to run the space.

The project is part of a broader push to grow a sports and entertainment district around the arena and support local businesses as the Trenton Iron Hawks hockey team arrives.