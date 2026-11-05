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Trenton
🎓 Trenton NJ Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
6 days ago
Trenton has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and students. A mix of full-time and part-time roles, from preschool classrooms to afterschool and tutoring.
Preschool Teacher – Head Start Program
- Employer: The Children's Home Society of New Jersey
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $64,272 (10‑month annual salary), based on local school district scale
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM (35 hrs/week)
- Requirements: NJ P‑3 Standard or N‑8 certificate, or CE/CEAS P‑3 in process of obtaining standard certificate
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own preschool classroom in a Head Start setting, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), generous PTO) and a research-based curriculum. Great fit if you want to make a long-term impact with 3–5‑year‑olds and work closely with families.
Afterschool Program – Activities Assistant
- Employer: The Children's Home Society of New Jersey
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Salary: $16 – $20 per hour
- Type: Part-time, 15 hrs/week, Monday–Friday, 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (school days)
- Requirements: High school diploma; CPR/First Aid (or willing to get it); background checks and health clearances
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like active work with kids after school—leading games, helping with snacks, and keeping students safe. Year-to-year role tied to grant funding, nice option if you need steady afternoon hours.
After School Tutor (English/Math) – In-Person Part-Time Teacher
- Employer: Elite Tutoring Academy
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour (listed as per year, but rate aligns with hourly tutoring)
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Requirements: Strong English background, 1+ year teaching/tutoring, credentialed tutor and/or graduate degree preferred
- Why it’s worth a look: Great side job if you enjoy one-on-one or small-group teaching and want flexible part-time hours. You’ll tailor lessons to each student using NJ standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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