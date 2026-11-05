🎓 Trenton NJ Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Trenton has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and students. A mix of full-time and part-time roles, from preschool classrooms to afterschool and tutoring.

Employer: The Children's Home Society of New Jersey

The Children's Home Society of New Jersey Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: Minimum $64,272 (10‑month annual salary) , based on local school district scale

, based on local school district scale Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM (35 hrs/week)

Full-time, Requirements: NJ P‑3 Standard or N‑8 certificate , or CE/CEAS P‑3 in process of obtaining standard certificate

, or CE/CEAS P‑3 in process of obtaining standard certificate Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own preschool classroom in a Head Start setting, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), generous PTO) and a research-based curriculum. Great fit if you want to make a long-term impact with 3–5‑year‑olds and work closely with families.

Employer: The Children's Home Society of New Jersey

The Children's Home Society of New Jersey Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: $16 – $20 per hour

Type: Part-time, 15 hrs/week, Monday–Friday, 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (school days)

Part-time, Requirements: High school diploma; CPR/First Aid (or willing to get it); background checks and health clearances

High school diploma; CPR/First Aid (or willing to get it); background checks and health clearances Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like active work with kids after school—leading games, helping with snacks, and keeping students safe. Year-to-year role tied to grant funding, nice option if you need steady afternoon hours.

Employer: Elite Tutoring Academy

Elite Tutoring Academy Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour (listed as per year, but rate aligns with hourly tutoring)

(listed as per year, but rate aligns with hourly tutoring) Type: Part-time, in-person

Part-time, in-person Requirements: Strong English background, 1+ year teaching/tutoring , credentialed tutor and/or graduate degree preferred

Strong English background, , credentialed tutor and/or graduate degree preferred Why it’s worth a look: Great side job if you enjoy one-on-one or small-group teaching and want flexible part-time hours. You’ll tailor lessons to each student using NJ standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.