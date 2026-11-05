🚔 Trenton, NJ Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Trenton’s security and public safety scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level store protection to high-level security leadership.

Here are several solid roles if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Hamilton, NJ (near Trenton) – Walmart Supercenter #5012, 1750 Nottingham Way

Salary: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing

You’ll focus on safety and security for shoppers, staff, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving problems on the floor. Comes with strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) fully paid by Walmart for tuition, books, and fees.

Employer: Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central & Southern New Jersey (PPNCSNJ)

Location: Trenton, NJ with travel across Northern, Central & Southern NJ

Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year

Type: Full-time, 35-hour work week, 5 days/week

Lead the full physical security program for multiple health centers, from risk assessments and threat management to emergency preparedness and training. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in criminal justice/security/emergency management and 7+ years in security, law enforcement, or emergency management, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and student loan forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: Aegis Security

Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: From $23/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Several armed guard posts are open now with steady, permanent Monday–Friday hours (7:15 AM–5:00 PM). You’ll need a NJ SORA license, reliable transportation, and a Level 3 holster; they’re especially interested in applicants with a law enforcement background.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: $35/hour

Type: Part-time – Fridays & Saturdays, 11 PM–7 AM

This role is specifically for retired police officers with an armed security license and firearm permit. You’ll patrol, monitor premises, and act as a visible deterrent, with weekly pay, paid training, PTO, free uniforms, and various discounts on top of the hourly rate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—security employers often have more openings behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.