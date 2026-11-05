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🚔 Trenton, NJ Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
Trenton’s security and public safety scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level store protection to high-level security leadership.
Here are several solid roles if you like keeping people and places safe.
Asset Protection Associate
Employer: Walmart
Location: Hamilton, NJ (near Trenton) – Walmart Supercenter #5012, 1750 Nottingham Way
Salary: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing
You’ll focus on safety and security for shoppers, staff, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving problems on the floor. Comes with strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) fully paid by Walmart for tuition, books, and fees.
Director of Security
Employer: Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central & Southern New Jersey (PPNCSNJ)
Location: Trenton, NJ with travel across Northern, Central & Southern NJ
Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year
Type: Full-time, 35-hour work week, 5 days/week
Lead the full physical security program for multiple health centers, from risk assessments and threat management to emergency preparedness and training. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in criminal justice/security/emergency management and 7+ years in security, law enforcement, or emergency management, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and student loan forgiveness eligibility.
Armed Security Officer
Employer: Aegis Security
Location: Trenton, NJ
Salary: From $23/hour
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Several armed guard posts are open now with steady, permanent Monday–Friday hours (7:15 AM–5:00 PM). You’ll need a NJ SORA license, reliable transportation, and a Level 3 holster; they’re especially interested in applicants with a law enforcement background.
Armed Security Officer – Retired Police (RPO)
Employer: Securitas
Location: Trenton, NJ
Salary: $35/hour
Type: Part-time – Fridays & Saturdays, 11 PM–7 AM
This role is specifically for retired police officers with an armed security license and firearm permit. You’ll patrol, monitor premises, and act as a visible deterrent, with weekly pay, paid training, PTO, free uniforms, and various discounts on top of the hourly rate.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—security employers often have more openings behind the scenes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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