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🏥 Trenton, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & DSP Openings
Trenton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for RNs and direct care pros. If you’re licensed in NJ or have caregiving experience, there are several solid options to check out.
Case Manager Registered Nurse – Field (Passaic & Surrounding Counties)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Based in Trenton, NJ (must reside in Passaic County, heavy local field travel)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, field/remote)
- Salary: $66,575 – $142,576/year + potential bonus
This role is for an experienced RN who likes being out in the community, doing home visits and care planning for MLTSS and special needs members. Expect up to 75% travel, strong autonomy, and a full CVS benefits package while working mostly from home when not in the field.
Registered Nurse Assessor – Field (Mercer & Middlesex Counties)
(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; same role, different link.)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Trenton, NJ and surrounding Mercer & Middlesex Counties
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)
- Salary: $66,575 – $142,576/year + potential bonus
If you enjoy assessments more than bedside care, this RN field assessor job is all about face-to-face evaluations (15–20+ per week) to connect members with services like adult/pediatric medical daycare and home supports. Heavy local travel (up to 85%), NJ Choice certification required (or obtained after hire), and strong pay with full benefits.
Registered Nurse – Forensics – RMC – Per Diem – Days
- Employer: Capital Health
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Per diem / Part-time (12-hour shifts, days)
- Salary: About $49.91/hour (rate listed for full-time equivalent)
Per diem forensic RN role with Capital Health’s regional medical center—great if you want flexible shifts while keeping your acute skills sharp. You’ll handle complex assessments, trauma/stroke-related care, and patient advocacy; requires NJ RN license, AHA BLS, and additional trauma/stroke/ACLS/PALS/NRP certs depending on unit.
Registered Nurse (RN) – STAT – Home Care – Nights – Mercer County
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Trenton / Mercer County, NJ
- Type: Full-time (STAT team; nights, with other schedule options)
- Pay: $45/hour, weekly pay
Join BAYADA’s STAT Team caring for medically complex clients (infants to adults) at home—ideal if you like high-acuity, one-on-one care. Requires RN license, trach/vent experience, CPR, and comfort traveling across Mercer County; comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, paid training, and tuition support.
Utilization Management Nurse Consultant (Remote/Work From Home)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Trenton, NJ (remote within state)
- Type: Full-time, 24/7 operation (may include evenings, weekends, holidays)
- Pay Range: $26.01 – $68.55/hour + potential bonus
Perfect for RNs who want to step away from the bedside and into utilization review. You’ll review clinical info, apply guidelines, and make coverage decisions while working from a home office that meets CVS tech and privacy standards. Requires 3–5 years Med/Surg, inpatient experience, and strong computer skills.
DSP (Direct Support Professional)
- Employer: One Unlimited Care LLC
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Part-time (~32 hours/week, in-person)
- Pay: $20/hour
Great fit if you’re compassionate and want to support people in group homes/assisted living with daily tasks, safety, and community activities. You’ll help with ADLs, keep the environment clean and safe, and build strong relationships; requires a driver’s license, reliable transportation, and high school diploma.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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