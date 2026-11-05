🔧 Trenton, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Trenton has a steady flow of hands-on jobs for people who like to fix, clean, and keep buildings running. Here are a few solid options hiring now in Building & Grounds Maintenance.

Employer: Sodexo (at Capital Health Regional Medical Center )

Sodexo (at ) Location: Trenton, NJ

Salary: $16.49/hour

Type: Part-time

Hospital-based cleaning role where you help keep patient areas and common spaces safe and spotless. Good fit if you’re reliable, like staying active on your feet, and want flexible shifts (mornings, afternoons/evenings, some weekends/holidays) with access to training and benefits even in a part-time role.

Employer: Hutchinson Industries Inc

Location: Trenton, NJ (manufacturing plants)

(manufacturing plants) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Lead the day-to-day maintenance for multiple plants, handling both electrical and mechanical work while supervising a maintenance team. Great for someone with 5+ years industrial maintenance experience who likes troubleshooting machines, managing preventive maintenance, and having a big say in safety and uptime.

Employer: Nextech

Location: Trenton, NJ (field-based)

Salary: Not listed (mentions sign-on bonus and seasonal bonuses )

Not listed (mentions and ) Type: Full-time

Commercial HVAC/R service role with a company that focuses on long-term careers and growth. Ideal if you already work on refrigeration and HVAC systems and want a sign-on bonus, performance-based seasonal bonuses, and support from a large national service team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.