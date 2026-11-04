🛒 Trenton NJ Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Trenton has a nice mix of steady retail, storage, and event work right now. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: America’s Best (part of National Vision )

America’s Best (part of ) Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick glasses and contacts, answer questions, and keep the store looking sharp. Closed every Sunday, plus retail experience, training programs, and an employee eyewear discount make this a solid flexible option.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time, day shift only (office closes at 6pm)

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Run daily operations at a self-storage site, help customers choose units, handle payments, and keep the property clean and safe. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, medical options, and growth opportunities across a large national company.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: $15.92/hour

Be part of concerts, games, and family shows by greeting guests, scanning tickets, and helping people find their seats. Great if you want flexible, mostly nights/weekends work and like being around live events; includes 401(k) with company match for part-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.