undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Trenton, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes
Trenton’s roads and runways are busy, and local companies are hiring people who like to stay on the move. Here are several solid transportation jobs where you can be home every day.
Airside Experience Specialist
- Employer: Signature Aviation
- Location: Trenton, NJ (airport / airside)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour
Mix ramp work with VIP-style customer service at a private aviation terminal. You’ll work around jets, drive ground service equipment, load bags, and help guests from wheels down to wheels up, with strong benefits and training.
Local CDL A – Driver & Yard Jockey
- Employer: IJA Acquisition LLC
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hour
Local tractor‑trailer work plus yard jockey duties, home every night, Monday–Friday, no weekends. Weekly pay, quarterly bonus, and benefits, but you’ll need a Class A CDL and at least 2 years of verifiable experience.
Class A CDL Driver – Home Daily, No Touch Freight & Weekly Pay!
- Employer: Freight Transportation (PGSL)
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00–$30.00/hour
Run dedicated routes with no-touch freight, drop-and-hook, and be home daily. Weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation for experienced Class A CDL drivers with a clean record.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Hireline
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time / other (in-person)
- Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour
Straightforward local delivery work with an 8-hour day and flexible hours. Good fit if you’re reliable, organized, and like working on your own; email your resume for a faster response.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving and airside roles fill fast, and experience in one can open doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.