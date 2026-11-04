🚌 Trenton, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Trenton’s roads and runways are busy, and local companies are hiring people who like to stay on the move. Here are several solid transportation jobs where you can be home every day.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Location: Trenton, NJ (airport / airside)

(airport / airside) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour

Mix ramp work with VIP-style customer service at a private aviation terminal. You’ll work around jets, drive ground service equipment, load bags, and help guests from wheels down to wheels up, with strong benefits and training.

Employer: IJA Acquisition LLC

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Local tractor‑trailer work plus yard jockey duties, home every night, Monday–Friday, no weekends. Weekly pay, quarterly bonus, and benefits, but you’ll need a Class A CDL and at least 2 years of verifiable experience.

Employer: Freight Transportation (PGSL)

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$30.00/hour

Run dedicated routes with no-touch freight, drop-and-hook, and be home daily. Weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation for experienced Class A CDL drivers with a clean record.

Employer: Hireline

Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time / other (in-person)

Full-time / other (in-person) Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Straightforward local delivery work with an 8-hour day and flexible hours. Good fit if you’re reliable, organized, and like working on your own; email your resume for a faster response.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving and airside roles fill fast, and experience in one can open doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.