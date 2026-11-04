🤝 Trenton NJ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Trenton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from kids in the community to seniors in care homes. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: The Reclaimed Path, LLC

The Reclaimed Path, LLC Location: Trenton, NJ (Mercer County, community-based)

Type: Part-time, fee-for-service

Pay: $100/hour (LCSW/LPC) , $90/hour (LSW/LAC)

, Work with children ages 1–20 out in the community, not stuck in an office. Great fit if you want flexible hours, like creative interventions, and want to partner with families, caseworkers, and local resources.

Employer: Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center

Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$90,000 per year (based on experience)

Lead social services in a skilled nursing setting, supporting residents and families through admission, stay, and discharge. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/holidays, career growth, and a very team-focused environment.

Employer: American Medical Associates (for a privately owned facility)

American Medical Associates (for a privately owned facility) Location: Trenton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run a full social services program in a nursing home, handling admissions, discharges, and care planning with an interdisciplinary team. Best for someone with an MSW/LMSW and prior Director of Social Services experience in long-term care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—you can always ask questions in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.