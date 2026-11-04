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Trenton
🤝 Trenton NJ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles
2 days ago
Trenton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from kids in the community to seniors in care homes. Here are a few worth a look this week.
LCSW / LPC / LSW / LAC – Community Work With Children
- Employer: The Reclaimed Path, LLC
- Location: Trenton, NJ (Mercer County, community-based)
- Type: Part-time, fee-for-service
- Pay: $100/hour (LCSW/LPC), $90/hour (LSW/LAC)
- Work with children ages 1–20 out in the community, not stuck in an office. Great fit if you want flexible hours, like creative interventions, and want to partner with families, caseworkers, and local resources.
Director of Social Services – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$90,000 per year (based on experience)
- Lead social services in a skilled nursing setting, supporting residents and families through admission, stay, and discharge. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/holidays, career growth, and a very team-focused environment.
Director of Social Services – Nursing Home
- Employer: American Medical Associates (for a privately owned facility)
- Location: Trenton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Run a full social services program in a nursing home, handling admissions, discharges, and care planning with an interdisciplinary team. Best for someone with an MSW/LMSW and prior Director of Social Services experience in long-term care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—you can always ask questions in the interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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