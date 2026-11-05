🏭 Multiple Machine Operator Openings in Tremonton, Utah

Tremonton’s cereal plant is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and strong benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands Location: Tremonton, UT

Type: Full-time

Shift/Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 4:15 am–4:30 pm, 2-2-3 schedule with every other weekend off and built-in overtime

Benefits: 7.5% annual performance bonus, PTO + holidays , medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 6% match , company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, wellness cash payouts, free take-home cereal every shift , PPE and uniforms provided and cleaned

7.5% annual performance bonus, , medical/dental/vision, , company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, wellness cash payouts, , PPE and uniforms provided and cleaned What you’ll do: Run and monitor production equipment, help with changeovers, basic repairs, and quality checks, and keep the area clean and safe. This is a good fit if you have mechanical skills, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet for a full shift.

Employer: Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands Location: Tremonton, UT

Type: Full-time

Shift/Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 4:15 pm–4:30 am, 2-2-3 schedule with every other weekend off and built-in overtime

Benefits: 7.5% annual performance bonus, PTO + holidays , medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 6% match , company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, wellness cash payouts, free take-home cereal every shift , PPE and uniforms provided and cleaned

7.5% annual performance bonus, , medical/dental/vision, , company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, wellness cash payouts, , PPE and uniforms provided and cleaned What you’ll do: Similar to the day shift: operate and troubleshoot production lines, do quality checks, keep detailed production records, and support your team across the line. Good for night owls who like a steady routine and overtime opportunities.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.