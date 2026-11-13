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📅 Fall drawing class for kids ages 4–8 at Tredyffrin Library
📅 Step-By-Step Sketchers: Fall Edition for Ages 4–8
Got a little artist at home? Bring them to Step-By-Step Sketchers at Tredyffrin Library!
Kids ages 4–8 will learn how to draw a fun, fall-themed picture by following simple, step-by-step instructions in the Makerspace. They’ll practice drawing skills, explore creativity, and add their own colorful touches. No experience needed.
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM (Eastern Time)
- Location: Makerspace, Tredyffrin Library (Chester County Library System)
- Ages: Strictly 4–8
- Audience/Category: Preschool & school-age kids
Registration is required, and caregivers must stay in the library during the program.
If your child loves to draw—or wants to start—this is a sweet fall activity to add to your calendar.
More Info: Step-By-Step Sketchers - LibCal - ...
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