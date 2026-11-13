📅 Step-By-Step Sketchers: Fall Edition for Ages 4–8

Got a little artist at home? Bring them to Step-By-Step Sketchers at Tredyffrin Library!

Kids ages 4–8 will learn how to draw a fun, fall-themed picture by following simple, step-by-step instructions in the Makerspace. They’ll practice drawing skills, explore creativity, and add their own colorful touches. No experience needed.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM (Eastern Time)

(Eastern Time) Location: Makerspace, Tredyffrin Library (Chester County Library System)

(Chester County Library System) Ages: Strictly 4–8

Audience/Category: Preschool & school-age kids

Registration is required, and caregivers must stay in the library during the program.

If your child loves to draw—or wants to start—this is a sweet fall activity to add to your calendar.