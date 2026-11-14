At a Glance

Halpatiokee Regional Park is the largest park in Martin County. It has 65 acres of active park land surrounded by about 500 acres of wetland preserve along the South Fork of the St. Lucie River, just south of Stuart. Visitors come for mountain biking, riverside hiking, paddling, a primitive campsite, sports fields, and disc golf. Entry is free.

Address: 8303 SW Lost River Road, Stuart, FL 34997

8303 SW Lost River Road, Stuart, FL 34997 Hours: Daily, 7 AM to 11 PM

Daily, 7 AM to 11 PM Cost: Free

Free Phone: (772) 221-1419

(772) 221-1419 Best for: Mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, birding, and youth sports

The name Halpatiokee comes from a Seminole word meaning “alligator water.”

Mountain Biking Trails

Halpatiokee has one of the most popular mountain bike trail systems on the Treasure Coast. Martin County lists about eight miles of off-road, non-motorized bike trails in the preserve. Most riders know it as a roughly 7.5-mile singletrack loop made up of many connected segments. Local mountain bikers built the original sections, and the Airborne Mountain Bike Club linked them into one system in 2004.

The trail winds through pine flatwoods, oak hammock, and saw palmetto. Some segments are easy and flowy, while others are tighter and more technical. The trailhead and bike wash station sit near Pavilion 7. Many segments run in one direction, so follow the posted signs.

Martin County’s Ecosystem Restoration and Management Division manages the bike trails. The trails are unsupervised, and riders use them at their own risk.

Mountain bike rules

Helmets are required.

Only Class 1 pedal-assist e-bikes are allowed. No motorized vehicles.

Yield to pedestrians at all crossings and on multi-use trails.

Stay on open bike trails and obey all signs. Do not build new trails or change trail features.

Riders under 18 must have a signed waiver on file with Martin County Public Works.

Sections of the trail can flood or close after heavy rain, especially in summer. Riding a wet trail damages it, so check conditions before you go.

Looking for more places to ride? Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound has its own off-road bike trails, and our Port St. Lucie bike trails guide covers more routes to the north.

Hiking Along the South Fork

Martin County lists about eight miles of hiking trails in the preserve, including roughly three miles of the Florida Trail. Hikers cross footbridges, pass picnic tables and benches near the river, and stop at overlooks above the water.

The riverside South Fork Nature Trail is a favorite for families and beginners. It follows the river bank through shady hammock and offers views of the tea-colored blackwater. This trail is for hikers only, and some mountain bike segments are posted “No Hikers,” so stay on the right path for your activity. For distances and details on each loop, see our guide to walking trails in Stuart.

Leashed dogs are welcome on the hiking trails, which is why the park made our list of dog-friendly activities on the Treasure Coast. Get a quick preview in our ten-minute dog walk at Halpatiokee video. Bring water, bug spray, and sun protection, especially from May through September.

Paddling the South Fork of the St. Lucie River

The park has about four miles of frontage on the west side of the South Fork of the St. Lucie River. Martin County lists about 4.2 miles of paddling trail along this stretch, which is part of the county’s designated Blueway paddling trail.

The Halpatiokee North canoe and kayak launch sits at 7647 SW Lost River Road, near the park entrance. It has parking, restrooms, picnic tables, and a link to the park’s trail system. The launch is open daily from 7 AM to sunset. Paddlers can also explore a network of connected man-made lakes inside the park, which are open to non-motorized boats only. For more launch sites around the region, see our picks for the top spots for kayaking on the Treasure Coast and our guide to kayaking the Indian River Lagoon.

Bring your own kayak or canoe. The Lost River Outdoor Center rental shop that opened at the park in 2023 has since closed, and no outfitter currently rents boats at the park.

On the water, look for river otters, alligators, turtles, and longnose gar. West Indian manatees are often seen in this part of the river. Anglers should carry a valid Florida freshwater fishing license, which the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires for most anglers 16 and older.

Primitive Camping

Halpatiokee has one backcountry primitive campsite near the river. It is available by reservation only. Call (772) 221-1419 to book.

Campers hike in about three-quarters of a mile and must carry all supplies. The site has a picnic bench and a fire pit. There are no bathrooms, running water, or electricity, so pack in all the water you need and pack out all trash.

If you want a campground with restrooms and laundry, Phipps Park Campground is nearby in Stuart. Browse more options in our list of RV parks and campgrounds in Martin County.

Sports Fields and Day-Use Amenities

The active side of the park hosts youth leagues and weekend tournaments. Amenities include:

Soccer and football fields

Softball and baseball fields

Tennis and pickleball courts

Disc golf course

Open-air roller hockey rink

Playground

Covered picnic shelters and pavilions

Restrooms

The playground is small and sits under a large shade canopy. For bigger play areas, see our guides to the best playgrounds in Stuart and playgrounds in Palm City.

Contact Martin County Parks and Recreation about field and pavilion rentals.

Wildlife and Habitats

The preserve protects pine flatwoods, oak hammock, scrub, and river land. Martin County reports that the property supports hundreds of native plant and animal species, including at least 13 that Florida lists as endangered or threatened. Gopher tortoises are the most common protected species on the property. You can also look for them on the short nature trail at Delaplane Preserve Park.

Halpatiokee is a site on the Great Florida Birding Trail. Watch for swallow-tailed kites from spring through early fall, and keep an eye out for the occasional short-tailed hawk. Early mornings along the river trails offer the best wildlife viewing.

Martin County’s Explore Natural Martin program offers free guided outings at county preserves. Visitors are asked to follow the Leave No Trace principles and pack out all trash.

Nearby Parks and Trails

Several other natural areas in the Stuart area pair well with a trip to Halpatiokee.

Kiplinger Nature Preserve: A 164-acre preserve on an island in the South Fork of the St. Lucie River, with nearly three miles of riverfront and a one-mile walking and bike trail.

A 164-acre preserve on an island in the South Fork of the St. Lucie River, with nearly three miles of riverfront and a one-mile walking and bike trail. Seabranch Preserve State Park: More than 900 acres of sand pine scrub and flatwoods with about four miles of hiking trails and a paved stretch of the East Coast Greenway. Florida scrub-jays and gopher tortoises live here.

More than 900 acres of sand pine scrub and flatwoods with about four miles of hiking trails and a paved stretch of the East Coast Greenway. Florida scrub-jays and gopher tortoises live here. Haney Creek Park: A short loop trail through sand pine scrub, plus fenced dog parks for large and small dogs.

For more ideas, browse our full directory of Martin County parks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Halpatiokee Regional Park free?

Yes. There is no charge to enter Halpatiokee Regional Park or use its trails.

What are the hours at Halpatiokee Regional Park?

The park is open daily from 7 AM to 11 PM. The Halpatiokee North kayak launch is open from 7 AM to sunset.

How long is the Halpatiokee mountain bike trail?

Martin County lists about eight miles of off-road bike trails. Most riders describe the main singletrack loop as about 7.5 miles. Helmets are required, and only Class 1 pedal-assist e-bikes are allowed.

Can you rent kayaks at Halpatiokee Regional Park?

Not currently. The Lost River Outdoor Center rental shop has closed, so paddlers need to bring their own kayak or canoe to the Halpatiokee North launch.

Can you camp at Halpatiokee Regional Park?

Yes. The park has one primitive campsite that requires a reservation. Call (772) 221-1419 to book. Campers hike in about three-quarters of a mile, and the site has no water, bathrooms, or electricity.

Are dogs allowed at Halpatiokee Regional Park?

Yes. Leashed dogs are welcome on the hiking trails. Watch for alligators near the river and lakes.

Can you swim in the river at Halpatiokee?

The park has no designated swimming area. Alligators live in the river and lakes, so swimming is not a good idea.

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