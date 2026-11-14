St. Lucie County commissioners voted 3-2 against a land-use change for about 34 acres

The site near South 25th Street and West Midway Road could have allowed nearly 500 homes

Creekside and White City residents pressed the county on drainage after recent flooding

The St. Lucie County Commission rejected a land-use change on a roughly 34-acre parcel near South 25th Street and West Midway Road, a request that could have opened the door to nearly 500 homes. The 3-2 vote came with drainage and flooding at the center of the debate.

Drainage Questions Sank the Request

An engineer told commissioners the property takes in runoff from about 134 acres. That water moves through a single 24-inch pipe to nearby canals, and the engineer said a second pipe might be needed.

The parcel also sits lower than the roads around it. Building on it would require raising the ground, which raised worries among commissioners and neighbors that fill and construction could push water onto adjacent properties.

Under a residential designation, the site could hold up to 15 homes per acre, according to the discussion at the meeting. County staff had recommended approval, with changes to avoid or reduce impacts to wetlands and required buffers. Commissioners went the other way and denied the request.

Creekside and White City Residents Press for Answers

The same meeting drew residents of Creekside and White City, who asked the county to look into last week’s flooding, clarify who is responsible for local drainage systems, and lay out how future flooding can be prevented.

Creekside residents requested an engineering review of the neighborhood and the surrounding watershed, a fresh assessment of flood risk, and a mitigation plan with firm deadlines. They also asked for a public meeting with county engineers and stormwater officials.

White City residents described flooding that keeps coming back. They called for drainage improvements and added stormwater storage. One resident said her home and yard have flooded four times since 2012.

Emergency Declaration Now Official

Commissioners also formalized the county’s emergency declaration after days of heavy rain and flooding. The declaration covers hazards such as flooded roads and strained drainage systems.

For now, the Midway Road parcel stays under its current land-use designation after the denial. Residents seeking updates on drainage reviews or stormwater work can follow upcoming commission agendas through St. Lucie County channels, and more regional coverage is available on the Treasure Coast news page.

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