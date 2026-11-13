Port St. Lucie SC will break ground on its 6,000-seat stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon

A public celebration follows at 1:30 p.m., with food trucks, entertainment, and activities for all ages

The stadium will sit on about six acres in Walton & One

The club is set to debut in USL League One in 2027

Port St. Lucie Sports Club announced today that it will hold the groundbreaking for its new 6,000-seat professional soccer stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12. The ceremony marks the formal start of construction at the site in Walton & One.

The club is preparing to begin play in USL League One in 2027. The stadium is planned on about six acres in the new district and is meant to serve as more than a match-day venue. Club leaders describe it as a year-round gathering place for sports, entertainment, and community events in Port St. Lucie.

When the Public Can Join the Celebration

The groundbreaking is set for noon on Dec. 12. Club leadership, USL representatives, partners, and Founding Members are expected at the site for the ceremony.

A public celebration will follow at 1:30 p.m., with food trucks, entertainment, and activities for all ages planned through the afternoon. The club says more details will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates are posted on the Port St. Lucie SC stadium site.

How the Stadium Is Being Paid For

The development group will fully fund construction of the stadium. It has entered into a license agreement with the City of Port St. Lucie for use of the land.

Gustavo Suárez, founder and CEO of Port St. Lucie Sports Club, said the project is meant to feel like part of the community, a place where families can gather and new traditions can take shape.

The stadium site is at US-1 and Walton Road, in the heart of Walton & One. The club has also said its 2027 temporary home will be announced later, while this stadium is being built.

For more on the club’s plans for the district, see our earlier conversation with Mayor Shannon Martin, Port St. Lucie Soccer Stadium, Walton & One, and More.

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