At a Glance

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026 Time: 5K and 10K start at 7:00 a.m. Kids’ 100-yard Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m.

5K and 10K start at 7:00 a.m. Kids’ 100-yard Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. Place: Memorial Park , downtown Stuart (300 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994)

, downtown Stuart (300 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994) Cost: See RunSignup for current pricing

See RunSignup for current pricing Register: runsignup.com/Race/FL/Stuart/JLMCReindeerDash

runsignup.com/Race/FL/Stuart/JLMCReindeerDash Cause: Supports the Junior League of Martin County and its work in the community

A Holiday Race Through Downtown Stuart

The 18th annual Rudolph’s Reindeer Dash returns to downtown Stuart on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026. The Junior League of Martin County (JLMC) hosts the race each year. It is the group’s biggest yearly fundraiser and one of the largest races on the Treasure Coast. JLMC says the race draws more than 700 runners and walkers each year.

You can run or walk a 5K or a 10K. Both courses are USATF-certified and wind through downtown Stuart. The race uses chip timing from start to finish. Strollers and pets are welcome, and so are holiday outfits.



Race Day Schedule

The race starts at Memorial Park in Downtown Stuart. Here is how the morning runs:

6:00 a.m.: Race-day registration opens.

Race-day registration opens. 7:00 a.m.: The 5K and 10K start.

The 5K and 10K start. 8:30 a.m.: The Kids’ 100-Yard Fun Run starts.

After the main race, families can stay for pictures with Santa, food trucks and vendors. The race page asks guests to bring cash or cards for food.



How to Register

Sign up on the official race page on RunSignup. See RunSignup for current pricing for the 5K, the 10K and the Kids’ Fun Run. You can also sign up in person on race day starting at 6:00 a.m. To learn more about the race, visit the JLMC Reindeer Dash page.

Pick your shirt size when you register. Shirts are unisex. JLMC orders them months ahead, so shirts are only guaranteed to the first 600 runners. Finisher medals are only guaranteed to the first 600 runners who cross the finish line. Signing up early gives you the best chance at both.

Bring a Toy for Toys for Tots

JLMC will collect new, unwrapped toys at the race. It works with United Way of Martin County, the local group that runs Toys for Tots here. The toys go to families in need in Martin County so more children have a gift for the holidays.



Where the Money Goes

Race proceeds support the JLMC mission, its community work, leadership training, and the day-to-day costs that keep the group running all year. JLMC trains women volunteers and works with local partners. The group’s current focus is food insecurity in Martin County.

For more holiday plans, see our guide to Christmas events on the Treasure Coast, our list of things to do with kids in Stuart and the full Treasure Coast events calendar.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Reindeer Dash?

The race is Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026. The 5K and 10K start at 7:00 a.m. The Kids’ 100-Yard Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m.

Where is the race held?

The race starts at Memorial Park in downtown Stuart, 300 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994. The course runs through downtown Stuart.

How much does it cost and how do I sign up?

See RunSignup for current pricing. You can register online there, or in person on race day starting at 6:00 a.m.

Can I bring my dog or a stroller?

Yes. The race welcomes walkers, strollers and pets.

Can I donate a toy?

Yes. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the race. JLMC collects them for Toys for Tots through United Way of Martin County.

Who do I contact with questions?

Email the race director at reindeerdash@jlmcflorida.org.

TreasureCoast.com is proud to be a sponsor and partner of the Reindeer Dash event.

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