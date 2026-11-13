Martin County is restoring MARTY public transit in phases after a shutdown that began Oct. 8

ADA paratransit comes first, followed by the US-1 and Indiantown routes

United Way of Martin County has provided 754 rides during the gap

Martin County has begun bringing MARTY public transportation back after more than a month without regular bus service. ADA paratransit for riders with disabilities was scheduled to resume Thursday, Nov. 12, with the U.S. Highway 1 and Indiantown routes to follow.

A One-Year Emergency Contract Behind the Restart

The Martin County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that the county reached a one-year emergency contract with MTM Transit, LLC to rebuild service. The county described the earlier stoppage as an abrupt disruption caused by a contract breach by its previous vendor. Reports on the shutdown said that the operator withdrew because of rising operating costs.

Service stopped suddenly on Oct. 8, and riders said they got no advance notice. For people who depend on the bus to reach jobs, grocery stores and medical appointments, the loss left few options across Martin County.

County Transit Administrator Ash Beecher said the priority is to restore service as quickly and responsibly as possible, with particular attention to residents who rely on it for essential needs. He also pointed to fiscal responsibility to taxpayers.

The county said it will add service as buses are prepared and drivers become available. Riders can call Martin County at 772-463-2822 for ADA paratransit scheduling and reservations.

United Way Filled Part of the Gap

While buses were parked, United Way of Martin County offered help to the county administrator. Through its Ride United program, the nonprofit scheduled Lyft rides for residents with essential trips. Carol Houwaart-Diez of United Way said the group has served 108 individual clients with 754 rides since the disruption began. Trips covered work, groceries, medical visits and physical therapy.

The program had a limit. Houwaart-Diez said the Lyft vehicles generally could not carry people who use wheelchairs full time, which left some riders without an alternative. That makes the return of ADA paratransit the most immediate change for riders with disabilities.

What Riders Can Expect Next

The restart will come in stages. ADA paratransit leads, and the county plans to add the US-1 and Indiantown routes after that. United Way of Martin County plans to keep offering its other transportation help until MARTY service is fully back.

Residents who need a ride to a critical appointment can contact the county about paratransit now. Those who are not ADA-eligible should watch county announcements for the dates when the fixed routes return.

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