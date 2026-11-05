Okeechobee County Floods After 9 to 10 Inches of Rain in 6 Hours

Okeechobee County saw 9 to 10 inches of rain in about six hours on Sunday

Neighborhoods flooded, and schools closed Monday

Southwest Okeechobee County was hit hardest

Okeechobee County officials say Sunday’s storm was a 1-in-200-year rainfall event, dropping roughly 9 to 10 inches in six hours and leaving neighborhoods under water. Schools were closed Monday, and county crews are running pumps around the clock as more rain is forecast.

Worst Flooding in a Quarter Century

County Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Justin Hazellief said the deluge is the worst he has seen in his 25 years on the job. He said no drainage system could absorb that much water that quickly without consequences. The southwest part of the county took the heaviest hit.

The county declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and a shelter opened at Seminole Elementary School. Okeechobee County Schools announced Sunday evening that campuses would be closed Monday because of the flooding and the chance of more rain affecting roads. The district said any makeup day would be addressed later. On Monday, the Okeechobee School District said it plans to reopen schools Tuesday.

Pumps Running and Rescue Vehicles Deployed

Hazellief said pumps are on and the locks are open at Taylor Creek to bring water levels down. Crews will keep working 24 hours a day until water levels return to something close to normal.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has put its high-water rescue vehicles to use during the flooding. Sheriff Noel Stephen asked residents to slow down and be patient.

Okeechobee Police Chief Donald Hagan urged people who do not live in flooded neighborhoods to stay out of them. A vehicle driving through standing water pushes a wake, he said, and that wake can send water into homes that might otherwise stay dry.

Neighbors Watch the Sky

In the Seminole Cove community, parts of the neighborhood were completely underwater Monday. Resident Debra Mauldin said she had never seen flooding like it and could not get to work. With more rain possible, she said she is watching the weather and hoping conditions do not worsen.

For those in the city of Okeechobee and surrounding areas, the immediate guidance from officials is to avoid flooded roads and neighborhoods, give rescue crews room to work, and follow updates from the county and the school district as water levels change. Schools are expected to resume classes Tuesday.

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