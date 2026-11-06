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Treasure Valley

🚗 How Commuteride is changing Treasure Valley commutes

8 days ago
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🚗 Fewer solo drives, more smart commute options

ACHD Commuteride helps Treasure Valley residents share rides and choose greener ways to get to work.

By using vanpools, carpools, transit, biking, walking, or flexible work, people can:

  • Cut down on traffic and road wear
  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  • Spend less on gas and car maintenance
  • Get a little time back in their day

Commuteride’s impact so far:

  • 75+ vanpools on the road
  • 5,000+ commuters served
  • 120+ employers supported
  • 1.2 million drive-alone trips reduced

If you’re a commuter in the Treasure Valley, you can look for a shared ride or other option that fits your schedule. Employers can tap into Commuteride’s employer resources to tackle parking and transportation challenges and support employee well-being.

More Info: Community Impact - ACHD Commuteride

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