🚗 How Commuteride is changing Treasure Valley commutes

🚗 Fewer solo drives, more smart commute options

ACHD Commuteride helps Treasure Valley residents share rides and choose greener ways to get to work.

By using vanpools, carpools, transit, biking, walking, or flexible work, people can:

Cut down on traffic and road wear

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Spend less on gas and car maintenance

Get a little time back in their day

Commuteride’s impact so far:

75+ vanpools on the road

on the road 5,000+ commuters served

served 120+ employers supported

supported 1.2 million drive-alone trips reduced

If you’re a commuter in the Treasure Valley, you can look for a shared ride or other option that fits your schedule. Employers can tap into Commuteride’s employer resources to tackle parking and transportation challenges and support employee well-being.