undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ Comment on Travis County transportation plan by Nov. 20
⚠️ Share your say on future roads in Travis County
Travis County is updating its Transportation Blueprint and wants input from Lago Vista residents.
In-person open house
- Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Time: 5:30–7:30 PM
- Location: Lago Vista Public Library, 5803 Thunderbird, Lago Vista, TX 78645
You can stop by to review the proposed amendments, see maps, ask questions, and share feedback with Travis County staff.
Virtual option If you can’t attend in person, use Travis County’s Virtual Open House to:
- Review Transportation Blueprint Amendment #1
- View maps and supporting info
- Submit comments online
Public comment deadline: Friday, November 20, 2026
You can also send feedback directly to Travis County:
- Email: tctranplan@traviscountytx.gov
- Voicemail: 512-854-7654
This is your chance to weigh in on future transportation planning in Travis County.
More Info: Travis County Transportation Blueprint – Public Op...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.