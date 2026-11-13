⚠️ Share your say on future roads in Travis County

Travis County is updating its Transportation Blueprint and wants input from Lago Vista residents.

In-person open house

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Thursday, Time: 5:30–7:30 PM

Location: Lago Vista Public Library, 5803 Thunderbird, Lago Vista, TX 78645

You can stop by to review the proposed amendments, see maps, ask questions, and share feedback with Travis County staff.

Virtual option If you can’t attend in person, use Travis County’s Virtual Open House to:

Review Transportation Blueprint Amendment #1

View maps and supporting info

Submit comments online

Public comment deadline: Friday, November 20, 2026

You can also send feedback directly to Travis County:

Email: tctranplan@traviscountytx.gov

Voicemail: 512-854-7654

This is your chance to weigh in on future transportation planning in Travis County.