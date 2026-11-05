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Travis County

Travis County collects 667 lbs of unused drugs

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXh3l_1GpKtyNu00

Residents in Travis County turned in 667 pounds of expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications during Drug Take Back Day, helping keep drugs out of waterways and reducing misuse. All Travis County Constable Precincts accept medications year-round during business hours for safe disposal. More information: https://www.traviscountytx.gov/constables

This content is adapted from materials provided by Travis County, Texas - Government

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