Traverse City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local full-time work and high-paying travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, exempt (days/evenings/weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical nutrition services in healthcare communities, working closely with culinary and nursing teams to support safe, high-quality meal programs. This role is great if you enjoy mentoring staff, shaping menus, and having a big impact on resident wellness.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Traverse City, MI (travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Estimated Pay: $3,048/week

Travel role for a Nuclear Medicine Technologist with steady day shifts and a clear 13-week timeline. Good fit if you like short-term assignments, strong weekly pay, and full travel-style benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, referral bonus).

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Contract, 8-hour day shifts (Mon–Fri), some weekends/holidays

Estimated Pay: $2,904 – $3,072/week

Contract role for a CNMT or ARRT(N) with at least 1+ year of experience and BLS, working on a Siemens Symbia SPECT CT. You’ll get predictable daytime hours, exposure to advanced imaging tech, and a supportive team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.