undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Traverse City healthcare jobs with multiple openings
Traverse City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local full-time work and high-paying travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist - FT-DIET
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time, exempt (days/evenings/weekends/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead clinical nutrition services in healthcare communities, working closely with culinary and nursing teams to support safe, high-quality meal programs. This role is great if you enjoy mentoring staff, shaping menus, and having a big impact on resident wellness.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist - $3,048 per week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Traverse City, MI (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Estimated Pay: $3,048/week
Travel role for a Nuclear Medicine Technologist with steady day shifts and a clear 13-week timeline. Good fit if you like short-term assignments, strong weekly pay, and full travel-style benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, referral bonus).
Nuclear Medicine Technologist in Traverse City, MI
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Contract, 8-hour day shifts (Mon–Fri), some weekends/holidays
- Estimated Pay: $2,904 – $3,072/week
Contract role for a CNMT or ARRT(N) with at least 1+ year of experience and BLS, working on a Siemens Symbia SPECT CT. You’ll get predictable daytime hours, exposure to advanced imaging tech, and a supportive team environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.