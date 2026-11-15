Traverse City’s healthcare kitchens are hiring, with steady full-time roles for folks who like fast-paced, team-focused work. If you enjoy helping people through good food and clean spaces, these are worth a look.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the culinary team in a healthcare setting while still staying hands-on with cooking, food displays, and customer service. This role is great if you have kitchen experience, like training others, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, helping set up the dining room, and supporting meal service for residents. Good fit if you like active work, clear routines, and want to get into healthcare food service.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$23/hour

Prepare and serve meals using set recipes while keeping high standards for taste, safety, and sanitation. Ideal if you have line cook or healthcare kitchen experience and want solid pay plus full-time benefits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.