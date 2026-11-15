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💰 Traverse City Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
Traverse City’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love tax work, payroll, or deep-dive analysis. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Staff Accountant – Tax Focused
- Employer: Counting House Associates
- Location: Traverse City, MI (downtown, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Tax-focused role working with individuals and small businesses on federal and state returns, year-round planning, and deductions/credits. Great fit if you have an associate degree in accounting, like solving client problems, and want PTO, holidays, and growth in a small-firm setting.
Bookkeeping & Payroll Specialist
- Employer: Counting House Associates
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $42,000/year
Day-to-day bookkeeping and end-to-end payroll for multiple clients, plus reconciliations and month-end support. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, like organized records, and want PTO, paid holidays, and health/retirement benefits after continued employment.
Financial Analyst (Park St Branch)
- Employer: 4Front Credit Union
- Location: Traverse City, MI – Park St Branch (Hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary Range: $53,997 – $79,395/year
Advanced financial modeling, forecasting, and scenario analysis to support decisions across the credit union. Ideal if you have 3+ years of analysis experience, strong Excel/data skills, and want hybrid work, generous PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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