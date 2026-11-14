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📣 Traverse City Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $75K–$100K+ Roles
Traverse City is hot right now for sales pros, especially in auto and beverage. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, there’s real money on the table here.
Williams AutoMax Premium Used Car Sales Consultant
- Employer: Williams Honda (Williams AutoMax Premium Used Cars)
- Location: Traverse City, MI (US‑31 S)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: Up to $100,000/year
High‑energy sales role at a busy used car lot with one of the best pay plans in the business. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and employee discounts. You’ll sell on a high‑volume lot and help with basic lot work (moving/gassing cars, clearing snow). Valid Michigan driver’s license and commute within 25 miles required.
Internet Sales Manager
- Employer: Williams Honda (Williams Chevrolet Honda Kia)
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $75,000 – $100,000/year potential
Handle all incoming internet sales leads for Northern Michigan’s #1 dealer, using a CRM to follow up and close deals. You get a guaranteed weekly salary plus bonuses, full healthcare, 401(k), disability, paid vacations, and a vehicle allowance. Great fit if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and like both online and face‑to‑face sales; lot work and a valid Michigan driver’s license required.
Chevrolet Honda Kia New Car Sales Consultant
- Employer: Williams Honda (Williams Chevrolet Honda Kia Traverse City)
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $50,000 – $100,000/year
Sell new Chevrolet, Honda, and Kia vehicles in a fast‑paced, high‑volume dealership with a top‑tier pay plan. You’ll work leads from calls, internet, and walk‑ins, manage your pipeline in a CRM, and handle the full sales process. Benefits include 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, paid time off, paid training, and advancement opportunities; lot work and a valid driver’s license are part of the job.
Sales Representative – Facility Services
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Competitive salary + commission + quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)
Outside B2B sales role selling facility services (like uniforms, mats, restroom supplies) for a Fortune 500 company. You’ll prospect, cold call, run demos, and use a CRM to hit weekly sales goals. Includes car allowance/reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match and ESOP, paid time off and holidays, and strong training and promotion paths.
District Sales Manager
- Employer: Imperial Beverage
- Location: Traverse City, MI (must live in or relocate to area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $68,000 – $86,000/year (based on experience)
Lead a team of account managers selling beer, wine, and spirits to local bars, restaurants, and grocery stores. You’ll coach reps, visit accounts, run sales reports, and handle events. Perks include comprehensive medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, 3.5 weeks PTO in year one, paid volunteer time, parental leave, weekly pay, safe-ride reimbursement, and industry trips. Requires sales management experience and ability to get a Michigan Liquor Control license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no to an offer, but you can’t say yes to a job you never tried for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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