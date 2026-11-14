Traverse City’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in auto, construction, and body repair. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Christman Company

The Christman Company Location: Traverse City, MI (Northern Michigan projects)

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial construction jobs for a national general contractor where you’re an employee‑owner. You’ll run site safety, schedules, trade coordination, and quality on large projects, so this is a strong fit if you have 5+ years as a foreman or superintendent and a background in construction management or civil engineering.

Employer: Belle Tire

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Entry-level friendly role mounting, balancing, rotating, and repairing tires in a fast-paced shop, with paid training, ASE reimbursement, and career growth into full automotive work. Solid benefits, 401(k) with match, and the shop is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Employer: Sonny's Body Shop (CollisionRight family)

Sonny's Body Shop (CollisionRight family) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $70,000–$100,000 (commission flat-rate)

High-earning collision repair role doing structural and cosmetic body work in a OEM-focused, high-production shop. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, paid training, and room to advance across multiple locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.