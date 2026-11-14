Traverse City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to outpatient clinics and long‑term care. If you’re in healthcare and want work near the bay, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Villa Healthcare

Villa Healthcare Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help residents with daily care like bathing, dressing, eating, and mobility under nurse supervision. Comes with daily pay, PTO, tuition help, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision for eligible full‑time staff.

Employer: Munson Healthcare

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed, up to $36,000 sign‑on bonus

Critical Care RN role in Munson’s ICU with strong team support, advanced technology, and a Critical Care Residency for growth. Includes full benefits, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and wellness resources.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X‑rays, prep patients, and ensure image quality and safety. Good fit if you’re licensed/registered in radiologic technology and like a fast‑paced, patient‑focused setting.

Employer: Munson Healthcare

Location: 550 Munson Ave, Suite B, Traverse City, MI

Type: PRN (1–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Flexible PRN role doing vitals, rooming, and documentation in an occupational health clinic. Offers access to Munson’s growth, wellness, and tuition programs, with both credentialed and non‑credentialed MA paths.

Employer: MediLodge of GTC

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed (competitive wages noted)

Lead staff education, infection control, and employee health in a long‑term care setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, loan repayment options, daily/weekly pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Munson Healthcare

Location: 3537 W Front St Ste B, Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30

Salary: Not listed, $9,000 sign‑on bonus

Clinic MA role in rheumatology doing vitals, rooming, and admin support. Offers full benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and career development, with options for both credentialed and non‑credentialed MAs.

Employer: Munson Healthcare – Munson Medical Center

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, 8–10 week paid summer program, Nights

Salary: Paid program (rate not listed), student housing included

For BSN students (post‑junior year) wanting ICU/acute care exposure. Split time between working with an RN preceptor and as a Nursing Assistant, plus housing in Traverse City for the summer.

Employer: Munson Healthcare – Munson Medical Center

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, 8–10 week paid summer program, Days

Salary: Paid program (rate not listed), student housing included

Same Nurse Extern program as above, but on day shift, with rotations in areas like Med‑Surg, Telemetry, Critical Care, and Progressive Care.

Employer: Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, Weekdays, Day Shift

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 per year

Outpatient ortho PT role working closely with surgeons and a therapy team on post‑op and injury rehab. Includes bonus program, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, CE credits, FSAs/HSAs, and no weekends.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.