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Traverse City
🍽️ Traverse City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Traverse City’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring steady help right now. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these roles are worth a look.
Cook – Full-Time (Healthcare Setting)
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This cook role is in a healthcare setting, focused on safe, consistent meals for patients, families, and staff. Good fit if you like structure, following recipes, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k).
Line Cook
- Employer: North Peak Brewing Company (Mission Restaurant Group)
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour
This is a solid kitchen job with excellent pay, a summer bonus program, shift meals, 25% off at sister restaurants, health insurance, paid leave, and 401(k). They offer paid training and flexible schedules for both day and night shifts.
Baker / Donut Fryer
- Employer: olesonsfoods
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
Early-bird role starting at 4:00 am, making and frying donuts plus other bakery tasks. Comes with health insurance, paid time off, and employee discount; they’ll train the right person if you’re reliable and can handle lifting and being on your feet.
Restaurant Team Member – Traverse City Little Caesars
- Employer: Little Caesars Pizza
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Entry-friendly job where you’ll make pizzas, take orders, and keep things clean in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Good option if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, and need experience in food or customer service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Traverse City.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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