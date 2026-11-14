Traverse City’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring steady help right now. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This cook role is in a healthcare setting, focused on safe, consistent meals for patients, families, and staff. Good fit if you like structure, following recipes, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: North Peak Brewing Company (Mission Restaurant Group)

(Mission Restaurant Group) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

This is a solid kitchen job with excellent pay, a summer bonus program, shift meals, 25% off at sister restaurants, health insurance, paid leave, and 401(k). They offer paid training and flexible schedules for both day and night shifts.

Employer: olesonsfoods

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Early-bird role starting at 4:00 am, making and frying donuts plus other bakery tasks. Comes with health insurance, paid time off, and employee discount; they’ll train the right person if you’re reliable and can handle lifting and being on your feet.

Employer: Little Caesars Pizza

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Entry-friendly job where you’ll make pizzas, take orders, and keep things clean in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Good option if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, and need experience in food or customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Traverse City.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.