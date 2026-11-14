Traverse City retail is busy right now—big chains and local favorites are hiring, with options from entry-level cashier work to store leadership.

Below are several solid customer service and retail openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate food in the deli and other fresh departments while most of the store sleeps. Good fit if you like staying active, working nights, and want weekly pay, team discounts, and benefits options even in a part-time role.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job. Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour (depends on experience and location factors)

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and web order pickup. Good for someone who wants steady hours, a clear pay range, and room to grow in a national chain.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2338

Location: 2640 Crossing Cir, Traverse City, MI 49684

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $33/hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Lead the apparel team on the sales floor—help customers, set up displays, and keep clothing areas organized. Strong pick if you have retail experience and want supervisor pay, bonuses, and access to Walmart’s paid education and full benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role where you supervise customer service associates, help run daily store operations, and prepare to become a Store Manager. Ideal if you have supervisory or retail experience and want management-level pay, training, and a clear path to promotion.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend customer service with light hands-on auto work—help guests with service needs, write work orders, ring up sales, and sometimes install batteries, tires, or do oil changes. Comes with strong benefits after 90 days, store discounts, paid ASE certifications, and 401(k) with match.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often have flexibility on hours and experience if you show up eager and reliable.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.