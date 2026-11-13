Traverse City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, trucks, and facilities in top shape.

Here are a few strong options hiring locally:

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Environmental services / housekeeping leadership in healthcare

Lead housekeeping and laundry in a healthcare facility, helping keep spaces clean, safe, and comfortable for residents and staff. You’ll oversee daily work, train team members, run quality checks, and make sure infection control and safety rules are followed.

Employer: GFL – Sewer Technologies Division

Location: Traverse City, MI (160 Hughes Drive)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Fleet / shop support & cleaning

Hands-on role washing trucks with high-powered pressure washers, moving trucks around the lot, and helping in the shop. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind working in different weather and shop conditions.

Employer: ESAB

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Starting at $25/hour + $1.50/hour shift premium

Schedule: 4-day workweek, 10-hour shifts (train on days, then move to nights)

4-day workweek, 10-hour shifts (train on days, then move to nights) Category: Manufacturing maintenance / facilities

Keep a manufacturing plant running by troubleshooting and repairing electrical and mechanical systems, doing preventive maintenance, and helping with building and grounds upkeep. Comes with day-one benefits, steady nights, and long weekends once you’re out of training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.