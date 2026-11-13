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🔧 Traverse City MI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Traverse City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, trucks, and facilities in top shape.
Here are a few strong options hiring locally:
Environmental Services Supervisor
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Category: Environmental services / housekeeping leadership in healthcare
Lead housekeeping and laundry in a healthcare facility, helping keep spaces clean, safe, and comfortable for residents and staff. You’ll oversee daily work, train team members, run quality checks, and make sure infection control and safety rules are followed.
Truck Washer
- Employer: GFL – Sewer Technologies Division
- Location: Traverse City, MI (160 Hughes Drive)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Category: Fleet / shop support & cleaning
Hands-on role washing trucks with high-powered pressure washers, moving trucks around the lot, and helping in the shop. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind working in different weather and shop conditions.
Maintenance Technician – Night Shift
- Employer: ESAB
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Salary: Starting at $25/hour + $1.50/hour shift premium
- Schedule: 4-day workweek, 10-hour shifts (train on days, then move to nights)
- Category: Manufacturing maintenance / facilities
Keep a manufacturing plant running by troubleshooting and repairing electrical and mechanical systems, doing preventive maintenance, and helping with building and grounds upkeep. Comes with day-one benefits, steady nights, and long weekends once you’re out of training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.