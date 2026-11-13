Traverse City’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like building, fixing, and keeping things running smoothly, these local shops are worth a look.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group (National Vacuum Equipment)

Atlas Copco Group (National Vacuum Equipment) Location: Traverse City, MI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality, safety, health, and environmental programs for a growing manufacturing operation. This role owns ISO 9001/14001/45001 systems, works directly with the General Manager, and guides a QSHE team to improve product quality, safety, and sustainability across the plant.

Employer: Striker Supply

Location: Traverse City, MI 49685 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour , 40–50 hours/week

, Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Hands-on warehouse role doing order picking, loading/unloading, forklift operation, and basic fabrication. Good fit if you like physical work, a steady weekday schedule, and a small team that values reliability and strong communication.

Employer: Skilled Manufacturing, Inc.

Location: Traverse City, MI (clean, climate-controlled plant)

(clean, climate-controlled plant) Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM (straight 8 hours, 2 paid breaks)

(straight 8 hours, 2 paid breaks) Incentives: $2,000 retention bonus , MI Tri-Share Child Care (up to 66% child care cost reduction for eligible employees)

, MI Tri-Share Child Care (up to child care cost reduction for eligible employees) Benefits (after 30 days): Health, HSA, dental, vision, 401(k) with match + contribution, company-paid disability & life, PTO after 60 days, quarterly bonus

Keep the plant’s gages and test equipment calibrated and compliant, working closely with Quality and Engineering. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of inspection/gaging experience, can read blueprints, and like detailed, technical work in a stable, indoor environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.