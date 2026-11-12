👔 Traverse City Executive Roles with Multiple Openings

Traverse City’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in manufacturing and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: Movement Search & Delivery (confidential client)

Movement Search & Delivery (confidential client) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead continuous improvement projects for a global supplier in the automotive, aerospace, and defense markets. You’ll run CI initiatives, do gap analysis, and guide cross-functional teams in a plant manufacturing environment—a high-profile role with room to advance if you have 3+ years in CI and a strong lean mindset.

Employer: The Judge Group

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year

Own the strategy, financial performance, and operations for a full business unit in a modern production facility. This role covers safety, quality, schedule, cost, and team leadership, with P&L-style accountability, ERP/MRP use, and close work with engineering—plus Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and bonus eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good leadership roles in Traverse City don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.