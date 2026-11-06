🍽️ Traverse City Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Traverse City’s food scene is buzzing, and hotels and restaurants are staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and good local spots, these are worth a look.

Employer: United Commercial Services, Inc (UCS)

United Commercial Services, Inc (UCS) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Schedule: 1–3 daytime shifts on Friday/Saturday/Sunday, set in advance

Great if you want extra income around school, another job, or family time. You’ll clean guest rooms and bathrooms, change linens, and restock supplies with a steady, professional cleaning company.

Employer: United Commercial Services, Inc (UCS)

United Commercial Services, Inc (UCS) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday every other weekend, ~16 hours if both 8-hour shifts are assigned

Nice option if you want a predictable alternating-weekend schedule. You’ll prep and clean guest rooms during daytime shifts, with possible extra Friday or summer hours.

Employer: The Burrow TC / The Happy Cat

Location: Downtown Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18/hour

Schedule: Evenings; flexible schedule

Front-of-house role at a new Asian American kitchen and bar. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage the waitlist, answer phones, and help with carryout orders. Perks include paid sick days, holidays off, dining discounts, and a shift meal.

Employer: The Burrow TC / The Happy Cat

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: In-person, hourly kitchen role

In-person, hourly kitchen role Pay: $18–$23/hour, depending on experience

Good fit if you want to grow in a professional kitchen, from frying and sautéing to desserts and prep. No experience required, just enthusiasm and willingness to learn; you get paid sick days, holidays off, dining discounts, and a shift meal.

Employer: The Burrow TC / The Happy Cat

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: In-person, back-of-house role

In-person, back-of-house role Pay: $18–$20/hour

Entry-level spot to get into restaurant work. You’ll handle dishes, keep the kitchen clean, and help with basic prep, with paid time off, dining discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: The Burrow TC / The Happy Cat

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: In-person serving role

In-person serving role Pay: $5.49/hour + tips

For experienced servers who love food and drink and want to be part of a new hot spot. You’ll manage a small section, guide guests through the menu and bar, and enjoy paid sick time, paid training, dining discounts, and holidays off.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in TC tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.