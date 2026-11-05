💻 Traverse City IT Jobs with Multiple Roles, Some at $80K+

Traverse City’s tech scene is small but mighty, with solid field, help desk, and onsite support roles open right now. If you like lakes, trails, and a short commute, these IT jobs are worth a look.

Employer: SinnTel LLC

SinnTel LLC Location: Traverse City, MI (on the road / field-based)

(on the road / field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Lead crews on cell towers working on 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G gear, from antenna installs to RF testing and fiber work. This is a good fit if you’re an experienced tower climber who wants leadership responsibility, paid training, and strong health, dental, vision, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: SinnTel LLC

SinnTel LLC Location: Traverse City, MI (on the road / field-based)

(on the road / field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on field role installing and maintaining tower equipment that keeps wireless networks running. You’ll climb towers, do RF testing, cabling, fiber, and basic electrical work, with safety gear provided, paid training, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Munson Healthcare

Location: Traverse City, MI (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Part-time, 30 hours/week

Schedule: Hours between 5am–1am , every other weekend , 4 weeks onsite training then 2–3 days onsite per week

Hours between , , 4 weeks onsite training then Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Entry-level help desk role supporting hospital staff by phone, email, chat, and in person—great if you have basic PC/printer/network troubleshooting skills and want to grow in healthcare IT. Comes with full benefits, PTO, tuition support, wellness programs, and hybrid flexibility once trained.

Employer: Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, LLC

Location: Traverse City, MI (onsite at manufacturing plant)

(onsite at manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: You’re the go-to IT person for a busy bakery operation, handling Tier 1–2 support, Microsoft 365, RF guns, label printers, mobile devices, and network gear. Strong pay plus 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and flexible options, ideal for someone with 3–5 years of corporate IT support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local IT roles fill fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.