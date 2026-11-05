🍽️ Traverse City Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Traverse City’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like good food, steady shifts, and local vibes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC

Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant operation: staff, service, food quality, and profits. This role is ideal if you’re ready to run the show, grow a team, and be the point person for guest experience and day-to-day performance.

Employer: PepeNero

PepeNero Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time / potential salary after 90 days

Full-time / potential salary after 90 days Pay: $26–$28/hour (DOE)

Fine-dining Italian kitchen with a focus on handmade pasta, sauces, and precise plating. Great fit if you have at least 3 years of pro cooking (ideally fine dining), want to lead the line, and like a calm, organized kitchen. Includes PTO, 401(k) + match, food provided, and possible move to salaried with medical after 90 days.

Employer: PepeNero

PepeNero Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time (2–3 evenings/week, Tue–Sat)

(2–3 evenings/week, Tue–Sat) Pay: $18–$20/hour (DOE)

Be the first friendly face guests see at a well-regarded Italian spot. You’ll greet guests, manage reservations through Resy, and keep the dining room flowing smoothly—perfect if you like people and want a polished, fine-dining front-of-house role.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good local spots don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.