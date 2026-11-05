🛒 Several Traverse City Retail Jobs From $15–$19/hr+

Traverse City’s retail scene is busy right now—big national brands and local field roles are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and leadership spots open.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 3301 N US 31 South, Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Help customers, run the register, and keep the sales floor looking great. Good fit if you like variety, steady hours, and full benefits with a big national retailer.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Lead the front-end team, coach cashiers, and handle customer issues. Great step up if you have 6+ months of leadership and enjoy training others.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Focus on truck deliveries, backroom organization, and getting product to the floor fast. Ideal if you like a mix of physical work and leading a small team.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Run the backroom: manage freight, stock rotation, and standards. Good for organized folks who like being behind the scenes but still in a customer-focused store.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour

Acts as Manager on Duty, helps run the store, and supports the team. Strong option if you have retail leadership experience and want that next pay bump.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (weekly pay; same-day pay access)

Competitive (weekly pay; same-day pay access) Help guests find gifts and snacks in the country store. Nice if you want flexible hours, restaurant-style perks, and retail work that feels social and friendly.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$19.00/hour

Mix of cashiering, stocking, and helping in photo/beauty, with chances to support the pharmacy. Solid choice if you want healthcare-adjacent retail plus full benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep shelves stocked, help with resets and displays, and maintain store cleanliness. Great short-term role if you love beauty products and don’t mind early mornings or holiday hours.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1104 E Front Street, Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support daily store operations, supervise staff, and handle opening/closing and merchandising. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive with bonus potential

Competitive with bonus potential Help run a busy convenience store, lead the team, and manage cash, fuel, and merchandising. Strong option if you want management experience plus benefits and PTO.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Traverse City, MI (field-based)

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Productivity-based with guaranteed minimum

Productivity-based with guaranteed minimum Visit local stores to scan and check pricing with a company app. Great for college students or side-gig seekers who want casual dress, mileage pay, and control over their hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.