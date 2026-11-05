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Traverse City
🛒 Several Traverse City Retail Jobs From $15–$19/hr+
6 days ago
Traverse City’s retail scene is busy right now—big national brands and local field roles are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and leadership spots open.
Retail Merchandise Associate – Full Time (Benefits)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 3301 N US 31 South, Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
- Help customers, run the register, and keep the sales floor looking great. Good fit if you like variety, steady hours, and full benefits with a big national retailer.
Retail Customer Experience Coordinator – Full Time (Benefits)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
- Lead the front-end team, coach cashiers, and handle customer issues. Great step up if you have 6+ months of leadership and enjoy training others.
Retail Merchandise Coordinator – Full Time (Benefits)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
- Focus on truck deliveries, backroom organization, and getting product to the floor fast. Ideal if you like a mix of physical work and leading a small team.
Retail Full Time Backroom Coordinator (Benefits)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
- Run the backroom: manage freight, stock rotation, and standards. Good for organized folks who like being behind the scenes but still in a customer-focused store.
Retail Key Carrier Coordinator – Full Time (Benefits)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour
- Acts as Manager on Duty, helps run the store, and supports the team. Strong option if you have retail leadership experience and want that next pay bump.
Retail Sales – Store Gift Shop
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (weekly pay; same-day pay access)
- Help guests find gifts and snacks in the country store. Nice if you want flexible hours, restaurant-style perks, and retail work that feels social and friendly.
Store Associate
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00–$19.00/hour
- Mix of cashiering, stocking, and helping in photo/beauty, with chances to support the pharmacy. Solid choice if you want healthcare-adjacent retail plus full benefits.
Seasonal Task Associate
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
- Keep shelves stocked, help with resets and displays, and maintain store cleanliness. Great short-term role if you love beauty products and don’t mind early mornings or holiday hours.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1104 E Front Street, Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Support daily store operations, supervise staff, and handle opening/closing and merchandising. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want leadership responsibility.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive with bonus potential
- Help run a busy convenience store, lead the team, and manage cash, fuel, and merchandising. Strong option if you want management experience plus benefits and PTO.
Store Scanning Specialist / Field Representative
- Employer: RDSolutions
- Location: Traverse City, MI (field-based)
- Type: Part-time, flexible schedule
- Pay: Productivity-based with guaranteed minimum
- Visit local stores to scan and check pricing with a company app. Great for college students or side-gig seekers who want casual dress, mileage pay, and control over their hours.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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