🛒 Traverse City MI Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Traverse City’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to a science-focused office role. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 11–21 associates to keep the store looking sharp, stocked, and safe, including live goods in the garden center. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and like coaching people, managing schedules, and solving day-to-day store issues.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities mentioned)

Help customers plan cabinet and home projects while earning extra from sales performance. You’ll be on your feet, answering questions, giving estimates, and tracking orders, with access to health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing light installs like wipers and batteries, and keeping the store stocked. Great if you like cars, can work a flexible schedule, and want room to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC (convenience store)

(convenience store) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Listed as Internship ; described as full-time hourly manager (min. 52 hrs/week)

Listed as ; described as full-time hourly manager (min. 52 hrs/week) Salary: Range not listed; performance bonuses + $1,500 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Run the whole store: lead a team, handle cash and deposits, manage inventory, and jump in on the register or stocking when needed. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k) from day one, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus potential if you like hands-on leadership.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay; same-day pay access)

Work in the country store side helping guests find gifts, snacks, and décor—no prior retail experience needed. Perks include health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package mentioned)

Blend customer service with finance by greeting clients, opening accounts, handling transactions, and teaching customers how to use digital banking tools. Good step if you want a stable, professional setting with strong benefits and growth paths in banking.

Employer: LGC (supports American Proficiency Institute)

(supports American Proficiency Institute) Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time, office-based

Salary: Not listed

Office customer service with no in-person customers—all support is by phone, email, and live chat for clinical lab proficiency testing clients. Monday–Friday, 9–5 with weekends and major holidays off, plus generous PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits.

Employer: Imperial Beverage

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20 per hour

Drive your own vehicle to local stores to stock beer, wine, and spirits, build displays, and keep shelves and coolers organized. This is active, physical work (lifting cases) with weekly pay, strong benefits, 3.5 weeks PTO starting year one, and lots of growth and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles often come with training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.