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🍽️ Traverse City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Traverse City’s food and wedding scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. Here are a few solid options if you like working with your hands and being around people.
Donut Production Crew – Potter's Bakery
- Employer: Potter's Bakery
- Location: Traverse City, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (5 days/week, 30+ hours for full-time)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
- Benefits: Dental, vision, retirement plan, employee discount
Help make donuts, danish, cookies, and more from start to finish in the back-of-house. Shifts usually run 12 PM until done, and you must be 18+; experience helps but isn’t required.
Dishwasher – Cracker Barrel
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access)
- Benefits (eligibility varies): Health insurance from day 1, vacation time, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, 35% food & retail discount
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and keeping things organized behind the scenes. No restaurant experience needed—they train you and offer growth from day one.
Bridal Hairstylists / Makeup Artists / Cosmetologists – Blushing Bride Onsite Glam Squad
- Employer: Blushing Bride Onsite Glam Squad
- Location: Traverse City, MI + surrounding areas (on the road)
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, Freelance, Primarily Weekends
- Pay: From $300 per wedding day (often $300–$700+ depending on services)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Provide on-site bridal hair and makeup for brides and wedding parties at venues, hotels, and homes. Great fit if you’re licensed, have a portfolio, and want flexible, higher-earning weekend work while they handle bookings and logistics.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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