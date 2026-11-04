🍽️ Traverse City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Traverse City’s food and wedding scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. Here are a few solid options if you like working with your hands and being around people.

Employer: Potter's Bakery

Potter's Bakery Location: Traverse City, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time (5 days/week, 30+ hours for full-time)

Full-time or Part-time (5 days/week, for full-time) Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, retirement plan, employee discount

Help make donuts, danish, cookies, and more from start to finish in the back-of-house. Shifts usually run 12 PM until done, and you must be 18+; experience helps but isn’t required.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Traverse City, MI

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access)

Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access) Benefits (eligibility varies): Health insurance from day 1, vacation time, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, 35% food & retail discount

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and keeping things organized behind the scenes. No restaurant experience needed—they train you and offer growth from day one.

Employer: Blushing Bride Onsite Glam Squad

Location: Traverse City, MI + surrounding areas (on the road)

(on the road) Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, Freelance, Primarily Weekends

Pay: From $300 per wedding day (often $300–$700+ depending on services)

(often depending on services) Benefits: Flexible schedule

Provide on-site bridal hair and makeup for brides and wedding parties at venues, hotels, and homes. Great fit if you’re licensed, have a portfolio, and want flexible, higher-earning weekend work while they handle bookings and logistics.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.