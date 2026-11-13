A recently circulating video of an onboard incident shows an intense physical altercation between two men that escalated into a bigger scuffle, with other passengers intervening to break things up.

Multiple sources, including the Daily Mail, reported that the altercation allegedly stemmed from one man attempting to move the other’s belongings into an overhead bin on the aircraft scheduled to depart Bogotá, Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport. Video of the incident shows a man standing and leaning over the seat in front of him as another male passenger tries to defend themselves, swatting at the standing man behind him with what appears to be an in-flight magazine. Several other passengers intervened, trying to corral the standing man. One in particular got into their own physical altercation with the aggravated passenger. Then the two tumbled into a row of seats as others tried to get the situation under control, using physical force.

At the end of the clip, two flight crew members appear at the chaotic scene near the brawling men.

Are You Entitled To Overhead Bin Space?

Technically, the answer is no – and there are standard rules to follow when it comes to overhead bin etiquette. Overall, overhead bins are shared spaces where passengers can place their carry-ons, depending on whether there’s room and whether it will fit. Generally, overhead bin space should be reserved for larger carry-ons. Smaller personal items should be stowed under the seat in front of you.

You are not entitled to the overhead bin space directly above you. However, most travelers try to place their belongings in the space above them for easy, convenient access and to claim it. Moving another person’s belongings in an overhead bin without their explicit consent is universally regarded as a no-no. Once overhead bin space is taken, if you can’t find space or a stowage solution, flight crew will likely gate-check your belongings.

You’ll also want to make sure that your bag or piece of luggage is properly closed when you place it in an overhead bin. That way, you avoid the risk of things spilling out during the flight or falling to the floor when the overhead bin is reopened.

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